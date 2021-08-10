A Dundas gym set to move into a neighboring space with 3,200 more square feet by this fall is one indication of what local gym owners say is a desire to return to gyms following decreases in physical and mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resurgence and expansion of Skopos Athletics and another local gym, Cannon Strength, are signs of the resilience the industry has shown during periods of shutdowns instituted by Gov. Tim Walz, a move health officials said was needed to curb sharply increasing COVID-19 cases.
Skopos Athletics owner Greg Berube, who opened in December 2015, said many offerings are currently restricted due to space constraints at his current facility, 396 Schilling Dr. The new spot, once occupied by Subway, Gooter's and Fastenal at 200 Schilling Dr., is expected to feature two distinct workout floors and a third workout space, allowing greater flexibility in what can be offered. He's also adding a formal reception area and massage space.
In seeking the new facility to be a wellness center rather than solely a gym, Skopos is also looking to include yoga and possibly hire a chiropractor and massage therapist.
Skopos closed on the new site in May and hopes to open this fall. The Rice County Board of Commissioners recently authorized a $50,000 loan, allowing him to buy new equipment.
“It will add to the Rice County community’s viability,” Economic Development Coordinator Kathy Feldbrugge said prior to commissioner approval. The new facility “will add beneficial services and jobs,” she added.
Skopos initially opened in an adjacent former Radio Shack suite for 2½ years before taking the place of Baier’s Flooring when that business moved to the former Kmart.
Still, there were sacrifices to be made: It has taken six years for Skopos to become self-sustaining, and COVID-19 caused further hurdles.
Berube noted his gym started COVID-19 with approximately 140 members but dropped to around 80 during the pandemic — an immediate 40% to 45% reduction. That decrease came at a time during which, according to the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association, consistently inactive people faced higher odds of COVID-19 hospitalization, ICU admission and death compared to active people.
Skopos continued offering online services and equipment rentals during the shutdown, not easy for a company that places a heavy emphasis on in-person services. In January, following the ending of the statewide shutdown order, fears about contracting the disease kept potential members away before numbers picked back up in March. Now, membership has recovered to 110.
“We were kind of going on faith that it was going to rebound, and in the process of buying the building, and kind of believing it would rebound and then actually seeing it rebound well has been very nerve-calming,” Berube added.
His favorite part of running the business is the people he interacts with, building relationships, and seeing how community members who have never met each other forge bonds while working out.
For some people, Berube said, stepping away from their comfort zones and battling mental hurdles is a challenge that's just as hard to conquer as the physical component. Another challenge: letting new members who want to see quick results that permanent changes rarely can happen fast. As part of that journey, he said members must learn to enjoy the process of reaching long-term goals.
Skopos embodies that belief: The word is Greek and relates to setting one’s sights on a far-off goal.
Another goal for Berube is helping his customers develop healthy habits and be confident in their own bodies. Though he knows members will eventually move on, he hopes to leave them with lasting positive habits and thinking patterns that change their lives for the better.
“I like to tinker, I like to take something that is pretty good and make it awesome, make it even better," Berube noted. "So when I get to play with how we function and make it a little bit better or even in training someone one-on-one, finding something that isn’t working right and making it a little bit better, those are the fun moments for me as a coach,” he noted.
‘We’re excited’
Northfield-based Cannon Strength, owned by husband-and-wife Donovan Belcourt and Katelyn Sticha, recently opened its second location, a 3,800-square-foot space, at 210 County Road 1, Dundas. The facility is dedicated to youth athletes. The Belcourts help train local youth softball, hockey, lacrosse and baseball players, recently hired a full-time coach, and employ a couple St. Olaf interns. Belcourt attributed Cannon Strength’s expansion as a small gym with 24-hour access, adult strength classes and personal training, and the expansion to its successful adjustment to changing demands brought on by the pandemic. Belcourt noted the couple had considered opening the second facility during the pandemic.
Cannon Strength has more than 200 members, a number that has recovered since the early stages of the pandemic. The gym closed during the statewide COVID-19 shutdowns. Now, Belcourt said there is a resurgence in gym memberships as people whose health has worsened during the pandemic due to less physical activity pay more attention to their health. Belcourt expects the business to continue growing as winter hits and summer sports ahtletes need to train.
“We’re excited that people seem to be excited about fitness again,” Belcourt noted.