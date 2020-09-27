Erica Zweifel has had a busy 12 years.
In 2008, she won her first election to the Northfield City Council. Then, she won two more terms. But now, she’s opted out of a fourth run for office, choosing instead to end her council work when her term expires in December.
After growing up with parents active on nonprofit boards and later spending her youth participating in high school and college student government, it’s perhaps no surprise that Zweifel took up politics as an adult.
She worked on plenty of other political campaigns before her own, including various state races and that of the late U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone. After Wellstone, who'd been a political science professor at Carleton College, was killed in a plane crash in 2002, Zweifel felt a gap emerge in Minnesota’s political landscape. There was a public call for others to run for office, Zweifel said, especially women.
But when Zweifel first announced she was running for office, people questioned the choice. They wondered why she hadn’t started with a school board election, or they doubted her ability to win as a relatively new Northfielder. Zweifel, however, said she simply sought a role where she felt could have the most impact.
For Zweifel, politics is about coming together as a community to collaboratively solve problems, which is why she pursued elected office at the local level.
“It’s like a sport, in that it requires participation. Don’t sit on the sidelines; get in and play,” said Zweifel, who has lived in Northfield since 1991.
When Zweifel first took her council seat, Northfield was in recovery mode from the recession of 2008. At her first meeting, the council cut half a million dollars from the city budget, which she said was a lesson in difficult choices. Her council also inherited a City Hall in need of maintenance and a fire station in need of a new roof. Since then, Zweifel has helped oversee the city as it built a new police station, updated the fire station, expanded the library, built a skateboard park and completed a long list of other improvements.
Zweifel has approached all her council work in the same way she’d approach a scientific question, stemming from her background in the lab sciences.
“I loved the intellectual puzzle,” she said. “Do I have all the facts? Where does that lead me? Is the data I’m being given from an original or trusted source?”
A walkable city
Inspired by the concept of a walkable city, Zweifel also spends her energy — both on and off the council — advocating for Northfield’s parks, trails and natural lands.
Climate was one of Zweifel’s major motivators in running for office. She was the council liaison to the advisory board working on Northfield’s Climate Action Plan, adopted in November 2019, which outlines a goal for the city to become carbon-neutral by 2040. She’s continually pushed for increasing Northfield’s walkability, advocating for trails and other pedestrian infrastructure.
Another of Zweifel’s priorities was a pedestrian crossing of Hwy. 3 on the north end of town, a controversial project that ultimately failed to gain the dollars or the votes to move forward. Though the council abandoned the proposed trail in 2014, Zweifel hasn’t abandoned the thought of a safer crossing for residents on thee west side of the highway — including Ward 3, which she represents.
“I still hope that will happen someday,” she said.
Zweifel has had more success raising funds for trails that now run along either side of the Cannon River in Northfield. The East Cannon River Trail now connects Northfield to Dundas on the east side of the river; on the west side, a portion of the Mill Towns State Trail connects the two towns. Zweifel represented Northfield on the Mill Towns Trail Joint Powers board, a group working with local cities and the state government with the ultimate goal of a trail spanning from Faribault to Cannon Falls.
Peggy Prowe, secretary for the Friends of the Mill Towns State Trail group, praised Zweifel’s dedication and grant-writing ability. The bonding money Zweifel helped secure, said Prowe, was essential to connecting the trail with the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail in Faribault, putting the project closer to its goal.
“I found her so thoughtful and always prepared when she was in meetings,” said Prowe, who also served on the City Council in the 1990s. “She’s been amazingly able and persistent about working things through.”
It’s this spirit of collaboration and perseverance that keeps Zweifel busy both on and off the council. Aside from council work and grant writing, she also spends time gardening and volunteering with the Community Action Center food shelf while working full-time as Carleton College’s assistant director for community impact.
Fellow councilor Clarice Grabau, who was first elected in 2018, sees Zweifel as someone who is unafraid to speak out about important issues, even when they’re uncomfortable to face. She is a “tireless advocate” for climate justice issues, and Grabau pointed to her work with the Community Action Center as evidence of her dedication to serving Northfield’s underrepresented communities.
“She is someone who is gracious with her time and knowledge to so many people here in Northfield. To me personally, she’s been a mentor and a close friend, and I’m just really thankful for her service,” said Grabau.
What’s next?
Though Zweifel was energized by her work on the council, she also felt fatigued after years of a demanding meeting schedule and wanted more time to spend on family and self care.
After her term ends, she’s hoping to make a difference through other platforms. She’ll continue her non-council advocacy and volunteering work, and she’s looking forward to seeing who steps up to tackle the issues still facing Northfield.
“I hope they take a good, strong look at systemic racism, systemic issues of inequity. It’s a hard thing to do, it’s uncomfortable, but the conversations need to happen even in a place like Northfield. We have work to do,” she said.
She encourages anyone interested in making positive change to get involved in local politics. For those who don’t want to run for elected office, there are still opportunities to join task forces, city boards and working groups.
“That’s how I see politics: It’s a place where we can come together, work together to move forward as a community,” she said.
