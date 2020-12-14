Plans are in the works for the development of approximately 150 apartment units and single-family homes near Greenvale Park Elementary School.
The development, expected to include 130-140 apartment units and 20 single-family one-and two-story homes near Lincoln Parkway, east of the school, is expected to be initiated by Rebound Real Estate, Schmidt Homes and Stencil Group.
Organizers will provide project plans to the Planning Commission Thursday during the board's monthly meeting. Officials are starting to submit preliminary and final plats before establishing a housing tax increment financing district as a subsidy for the project. Developers hope to begin site work next summer.
The four-story brick apartment building is expected to include studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Rent is expected to range from $800 to $1,600 per month. Forty percent of the units are being marketed to residents at 60% of the area median income. The complex is expected to include community rooms, fitness rooms, outdoor spaces like a family playground, grilling and patio areas, resident storage and surface level garage parking.
The proposed homes are considered similar to the Hills of Spring Creek development and are proposed to be a mix of brick and stucco siding. The price range for the homes is projected to be from $300,000 to $500,000.
The land has been owned by the Paulson family since 1938 and has been home to a tree farm. The land is now considered overgrown and the Paulsons have retired.
Rebound Real Estate LLC, the lead developer, has also worked on the 300-lot development in the Hills of Spring Creek, Fairfield Inn & Suites, and the under-construction Fifth Street Lofts project.
Steve Schmidt of Schmidt Homes, who heads the single-family home construction aspect of the project, spoke highly of the development, especially with the community’s existing need for workforce housing. He noted developers want to maintain green space while meeting Northfield development regulations.
“We feel this is very important for Northfield,” he said of the project. “It’s bringing workforce housing to Northfield.”
According to developers, the project is needed as last year’s vacancy rate within the city was only 0.3%. An estimated 440 units of market rate and affordable housing are expected to be needed over the next five years. Existing housing is often selling in 30 days or less, and there is a low inventory of buildable lots. Developers say the project will provide a property tax boost for the city and create/finish a neighborhood development.