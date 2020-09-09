Northfield city councilors' views of body cameras remain mixed as 2021 budget discussions continue.
Discussion on whether purchasing body cameras is a good investment for the city took place Sept. 8 during a City Council work session.
Northfield’s Police Department hasn’t yet gotten funding for cameras despite repeated requests. This year, as the Police Department seeks to have body cameras in place by next year for everyday interactions, Police Chief Mark Elliott is also asking for $40,000 for evidence/IT support, and the potential for a half- or full-time hire.
Grabau, Peterson White: Don't rush into body cameras
To Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau, the research on the effectiveness of body cameras continues to be “ambiguous.” She said she was hesitant to quickly move to implement the cameras and wanted the city to correctly balance the need for transparency with privacy requirements.
Elliott, speaking during a Sept. 8 council work session of his support for body cameras, said the American Civil Liberties Union has explained how they help to build community trust and ensure police officers operate in a just way. He added that Minnesota is one of the few U.S. states that have laws governing body camera data to protect privacy, noting there are few instances in which such footage would be public. He noted most peer communities have successfully balanced those needs, adding audits take place every other year to ensure agencies are properly using their body cameras.
In making the request, Elliott said that despite not few use-of-force complaints, body cameras would be of good use on everyday interactions and in providing evidence in criminal cases, possibly refuting incorrect recollections sometimes offered by defendants. Body cameras are seen as boosting confidence in law enforcement.
Elliott noted there is an expectation that police officers have video available, and he believes the devices provide a level of accountability and transparency. He added neighboring communities such as Faribault, Farmington and Red Wing already have body cameras, noting some studies have shown that suspects who know they are being recorded act in a more cordial way.
Councilor David DeLong echoed those sentiments in expressing support for the plan. DeLong, though noting Northfield is not similar to larger communities like Minneapolis and St. Paul, added that Northfield still has serious crime and that body cameras could help during legal proceedings.
A February report from working group led by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington to evaluate options to reduce fatal encounters and build trust between police departments and the communities they serve recommended that the Legislature "research and evaluate the impact of body-worn cameras by 2022. If the evidence suggests they contribute to public safety and community trust, and provide value in deadly force encounters, the Legislature should encourage and fund the full implementation of body-worn cameras.",
Even if that happens, the working group advised communities retain autonomy on whether to adopt body cameras.
Elliott pledged to follow the requirements established by California-based law enforcement training, policy and consulting company Lexipol.
To Councilor Jessica Peterson White, however, Lexipol policies are intended to “protect” a police department, and she wants to see a public conversation take place on the idea of body cameras. She said a resounding theme she’s heard from many sources is that body cameras work well but require policies to be done correctly from the start, including entities having the resources to handle the evidence generated by the devices.
Lexipol policies are intended to ensure police departments follow the law, engage in risk-mitigation, hire good people and treat the community well to ensure the civil rights of those they interact with are not violated, Elliott said. To the chief, body cameras help officers review their own work and allow supervisors to properly supervise them. He noted when complaints are brought against an officer, the cameras allow authorities to look back at the incident as an independent source of fact.
To Peterson White, though the public has shown a willingness to embrace the use of body cameras, she wants to make sure considerations on whether to implement the devices include whether doing so is worth the cost, $1,000 for every officer per year, especially at a time when police department budgets are under significant scrutiny.
The city of Faribault purchased body cameras for all patrol officers and a couple community service officers in early 2019.
Now, 18-19 months later, Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said the program is “going really well,” noting officers enjoy having them on and that the devices have proven helpful in judicial proceedings. He added they have also helped clear officers who were accused of taking improper action.
“I like them,” he said of the body cameras. “I like the transparency.”
‘An historic moment’
Councilor Erica Zweifel said cities across the country are in a “historic moment" following the death of George Floyd in late May and subsequent racial tension. Despite persistent distrust of law enforcement in some communities, she said Northfield residents still generally trust local police officers. With that in mind, Zweifel questioned how body cameras could improve that trust, and cited 2016 figures from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics showing that 80% of large departments have body cameras but only 31% of small departments with only part-time officers have them.
Elliott said though he also believes there is a positive local police-public relationship, he also is aware of people who say their past interactions with police weren’t the same, citing the frequent flow of people into the community to attend college or visit.
Zweifel added she wants to ensure youth voices are heard in the process and that the committee tasked with reaching out to the community represents all ages, socio-economic situations and races.