All Northfield Public Schools K-2 students will have access to iPads this fall.
The Northfield School Board, during its July 13 meeting, approved a more than $172,000 master agreement. The district used Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) dollars to fund 50% of the cost over four years.
The move comes as the district remains unsure of the format for the 2020-21 school year. Last month, Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health advised districts to prepare for three options: A complete return to in-person instruction, continued distance learning or a hybrid of the two choices.
Superintendent Matt Hillmann noted that prior to this year, the iPad ratio for Northfield K-2 students was at 1-2. However, the district still made distance learning work by properly providing the devices based on the feedback of parents who already had iPads. Still, families began to realize more devices would be needed, as students shared iPads with their siblings. The addition ensures the entire district is at a 1-to-1 iPad-to-student ratio. Sixth- through 12th-graders have had a 1-1 iPad-to-student ratio since the 2012-13 school year. Since then, fourth- and fifth-graders have also achieved that rate.
In 2019-20, Northfield Public Schools had 248 kindergartners, 254 first-graders and 259 second-graders.
If the board adopts a distance learning-only format for this fall, families will still be able to pick up the devices curbside. District staff will make home deliveries to families with transportation concerns.
Hillmann stressed that students would not be on the iPads the entire day. Instead, he sees the devices as a valuable resource, if used properly, to be utilized along with other teaching strategies. To be used in the correct fashion, he said students need to use the devices in an active way. As an example, he noted students are expected to use the devices to build reading skills, learn math and engage in creative learning.
He added the move comes after more K-2 teachers requested the 1-to-1 ratio, because they see the value of the devices as an important part of their instruction.
Even if the pandemic hadn’t struck, the district would have likely evaluated adopting the ratio as part of its next iPad lease agreement. Hillmann noted most districts are using federal stimulus dollars to increase students' access to technology. Faribault Public Schools opted to approve a 1-to-1 iPad-to-K-5-student ratio last month.
“We felt that it was the right time to do it,” he said.
Hillmann emphasized the district is committed to working with families who are only comfortable in a distance learning format, adding although overall data indicates a positive public response on the extensive distance learning enabled by Northfield Public Schools last spring, improvements still need to be made. He views adding more devices as one way to improve that format.
Even with increased device access, being able to access the internet is still a crucial factor for distance learning. Citing that need, Hillmann noted Northfield Public Schools is working with local organizations to ensure all students have internet access.
That need has been shown in studies since distance learning began.
According to a Star Tribune parent survey in April, personal connection was still key for their children during last spring’s distance learning period.
According to the survey, nearly 3 in 4 parents whose children had live, daily conferencing rated their experience with distance learning as a 4 or 5 on a 1-to-5 scale.