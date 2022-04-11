Marisa is crowned queen

Marisa Winget reacts as her mother, Sarah Winget, places the queen crown atop her wreath of flowers. Marisa will represent Minnesota at the Miss Czech Slovak United States Pageant in Nebraska in August. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

For 33 years, the Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota Pageant has been encouraging young women to preserve the heritage, culture and traditions of the Czechs, Moravians and Slovaks in Minnesota. 

Three contestants competed for the state title of Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota on Saturday in Montgomery. Northfield resident Marisa Winget was crowned queen. 

Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota’s 2022-23 Royalty pictured from left, Queen Marisa Winget, First Princess Sarah Holicky and Second Princess Hailie Wentworth. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Sarah Holicky of Montgomery was crowned first princess. St. Peter resident Hailie Wentworth was second princess.

The Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Royalty will attend community events and festivals throughout the year. At these events, the royalty work to spread the Czech-Slovak heritage, learn about other cultures and traditions and encourage others to become more involved in their heritage.

Winget will represent Minnesota during the Miss Czech Slovak United States Pageant held in early August in Nebraska. 

Pageant board members presented a special tribute to Kailey Mach, who was  killed in a house explosion on Feb. 26. 

Pageant Board members put together a tribute to Kailey Mach, who was killed Feb. 26. She had plans to run as a contestant for the Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant this year, and was named the 2022-2023 honorary Miss Congeniality. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Mach had plans to run as a contestant for the Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant this year. She was named honorary Miss Congeniality.

Her father, Charlie Mach and aunt Jessie Siebsen accepted a memorial shadow box with an embroidered sash representing the Miss Congeniality award, the Miss Congeniality crown and a framed photo of Mach representing the pageant as a contestant over the last two years was also included in the memorial box. 

Board members Anne Jans, left, and Audrey Dietz present a special tribute in honor of the late Kailey Mach and her passion for the Czech heritage. Accepting the honorary Miss Congeniality award are Kailey’s father Charlie Mach and her aunt Jessie Siebsen. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Board member Anne Jans presented the Miss Congeniality award with board member Audrey Dietz and said Mach was a "phenomenal" ambassador of her Czech heritage. 

The unfinished kroj (Czech and Slovak traditional costume) Mach had prepared for the pageant was on display. The pageant board requires contestants to appear in a Czech, Slovak or Moravian folk dress or kroj.  

The unfinished kroj (Czech and Slovak traditional costume) Kailey Mach had prepared for the pageant was on display. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Jans encouraged all to get a closer view of Mach's kroj. It remains unfinished, as she had plans to add fish scales and beads to the vest to represent part of the region where her Czech heritage came from. 

"She spent hours researching, creating and making that kroj," Jans said. "Please take the time to admire it, and the time she put into making that beautiful kroj."

The prior two pageants were canceled due to the pandemic. The reign of 2019-2020 Queen Autumn Gare and First Princess Meghan Domonoske was extended one year. Those who planned on running in the 2020 and 2021 pageants (Mach, Abigail Gotham and Gretchen Vlasak) shadowed royalty and attended various events when they were available. Mary Carson, first princess in 2018-29, was named queen by the board last spring. This allowed Carson to represent Minnesota in the national pageant in August 2021. 

The competition is for teens and women between the ages of 16 and 26. The pageant winners receive cash awards, crowns, and will have a year of  appearances throughout the state. Contestants must be of Czech, Slovak or Moravian descent to compete for the state title. 

Per the application, contestants are judged in four categories with equal points in each division. This is the same format the national pageant follows. The four categories are private interview with the judges, talent presentation, Czech or Slovak kroj (folk dress) and on-stage interview, poise and appearance.

Marisa Winget emphasizes the intricate detail of her apron by holding it up for the judges and audience members to see. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Talents included a mix of music and education. Winget performed a violin solo, and shared some thoughts about the importance of music in Czech communities and how it connects one another. She has been playing the violin since she was in fourth grade and performed on her grandfather's violin. 

Winget said she looked forward to becoming Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota to teach about her heritage. If she were able to travel to the Czech Republic, Winget said she would like to see the older-style homesteads and architecture. Her kroj included pieces like a traditional off-white blouse from her great grandmother's trip to the Czech Republic. 

Winget also received the Talent Award, Oratory Award, and tied for the Stella Vlasak Spirit Award with Wentworth. 

Candidate Sarah Holicky presents her talent, ‘Learning Czech with Sarah.’ Holicky was later crowned Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota First Princess. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Holicky's talent included a lesson of common Czech phrases like "good day" and "thank you." She was wearing a replicated folk dress from the southern Bohemia region. When asked why she wanted to be the next Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota, Holicky said she would "love" to continue to share the Czech heritage with others and meet new people along the way. 

One Czech tradition she would like to pass onto her children one day is quality time around Christmas with her close family, similar to what takes place in the Czech Republic. 

Holicky also received the Heritage Award and the Kroj Award. 

Hailie Wentworth performs a Czech dance for her talent. Accompanied by her father, Ryan Timmerman, Wentworth was awarded second princess honors. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Wentworth's kroj followed the southern Bohemian region and included intricate details. She looked to continue learning with others about the heritage if she was crowned Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota. For her talent, she performed a Czech dance and was accompanied by her father, Ryan Timmerman. 

For the second year, the Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota crowned junior ambassadors who will attend events and festivals alongside the Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota Royalty. 

Junior ambassadors perform their talent, “Salt is Sweeter than Good.” Pictured from left, Evelyn Winget, Hayden Dietz, Alenka Jans, Alexandra Kojetin, Georgianna Bell and Alexia Wentworth. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Junior ambassadors for 2022-2023 include Georgianna Bell of Le Center, Hayden Dietz of New Prague, Alenka Jans of Waterville, Alexandra Kojetin of Eden Prairie, Alexia Wentworth of St. Peter, and Evelyn Winget of Northfield.

The junior ambassador program gives participants ages 11 to 15 who are of Czech, Slovak or Moravian descent the opportunity to be a part of the pageant in preparation to run for Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota when they feel prepared to do so. Girls are asked to introduce themselves on stage and participate in a group talent. 

This year's talent included sharing the story of "Salt is Sweeter than Good," based on a custom in parts of Moravia where guests are offered bread. Bell, Wentworth and Kojetin handed out bite-sized pieces of salted rye bread to audience members, while Dietz, Jans and Winget took turns reading the story on stage. 

Following the junior ambassador question and kroj modeling, outgoing Miss Czech-Slovak royalty Gare, Domonske and Carson shared their farewells. A reception following the pageant took place, including cake and lemonade, and listening/dancing to music from 'Music Master' Larry Jindra. 

Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota’s 2022-23 Royalty and Junior Ambassadors pictured from left, Junior Ambassador Georgianna Bell, Junior Ambassador Hayden Dietz, Junior Ambassador Evelyn Winget, Queen Marisa Winget, First Princess Sarah Holicky, Second Princess Hailie Wentworth, Junior Ambassador Alexia Wentworth, Junior Ambassador Alenka Jans and Junior Ambassador Alexandra Kojetin. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Contestant Marisa Winget is introduced by emcee Steve Flicek. Winget, later crowned queen, performed a violin solo for her talent. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The 33rd annual Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant was held Saturday evening at the American Legion in Montgomery. Festivities also included an ethnic dinner of pork, dumplings and sauerkraut. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Junior ambassadors Georgianna Bell, Alexandra Kojetin and Alexia Wentworth hand out pieces of rye bread as part of the group talent, while Hayden Dietz, Alenka Jans, and Evelyn Winget take turns reading the story. Pictured, Kojetin hands out the platter to members in the audience. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Sarah Holicky answers three onstage questions before modeling her kroj, the final phase of the Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota pageant. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Hailie Wentworth models her kroj during the Miss Czech Slovak kroj competition. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

