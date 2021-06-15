Northfield High School graduation rates remained substantially higher than the state average in 2019-20.
According to the Minnesota Department of Education, the High School had a 96% four-year graduation rate, a number Superintendent Matt Hillmann said makes him “proud” of high school staff and students. That relatively high percentage, he said, is due to the High School’s “comprehensive support system,” including interventions and a credit recovery program for struggling students.
Statewide, Minnesota’s four-year high school graduation rate held steady at 83.8% for the class of 2020, despite an abrupt shift toward the end of its senior year as early stages of the pandemic shuttered school buildings across the state.
Hillmann added that despite the disproportionate toll COVID-19 had on Northfield’s Area Learning Center due to its heavy emphasis on staff-student relationships, the program remains as “one of the premier” such learning centers in Minnesota. The ALC graduation rate in 2019 was listed at 69.4%, dropping to 55.8% in 2020. The overall graduation rate at Northfield Public Schools was 90% in 2020. Arcadia’s graduation rate was at 94.7%. That followed two straight years of 100% graduation rates.
Minnesota schools improved its graduation rate for all students in 2020, except Black students and English language learners. The rates went up most dramatically for Native American students, who saw a gain of almost 5 percentage points, and students receiving special education services, who saw a bump of 2 percentage points, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.
Still, Minnesota schools have not managed to shake their nearly worst-in-the-nation education inequalities. Only about seven out of 10 Black and Latino students graduated on time last year, and the graduation rate for Native American students was 55.7%. Minnesota high schools were successful graduating Black students at a rate of only 69.2%, down from 69.9% in 2019, according to MDE.
Locally, the four-year graduation rate for Owatonna Public Schools was listed at 84.2%, according to MDE. That number was at 76.4% for Faribault Public Schools.
“The class of 2020 graduated while we were all just learning how to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller. “This was a time of great uncertainty, and the perseverance of our students, educators and families demonstrates their commitment to rise to this moment and reach the end of their pre-K through grade 12 journey. While we have so much to be proud of in Minnesota, we know that we still have work to do to close gaps and increase access, participation and representation to ensure every single student graduates from high school.”