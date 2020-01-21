The malfunctioning of a wood-burning stove reportedly caused a fire on Monday that resulted in $8,000 to $10,000 of damage to a Northfield home.
According to the Northfield Fire Department, the malfunction took place in an enclosed wall in the basement of the home, at 1819 Roosevelt Drive E. The fire then spread up the wall and started the attic on fire, causing damage to the rafters and interior structure.
After arriving on-scene at about 6:15 p.m., fire crews were forced to cut the wall and ceiling to get to the attic and extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Online property records list Ronald and Linda Mccalment as the primary owners of the property.
Fire Chief Gerry Franek said the residents of the home are able to stay as the damage is fixed, adding it was a good thing they were home at the time of the fire or else damage would have been much worse.
Northfield police assisted on-scene.