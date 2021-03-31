The Northfield Economic Development Authority is substantially increasing funding for the downtown facade improvement program.
During a meeting last week, the EDA approved allocating $105,097 for all 13 requests for the facade improvement program this year. In its first year last year, the program covered $20,000 for two projects.
Of this year’s funding, approximately $20,000 is budgeted, more than $72,000 comes from federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act (CARES) dollars allocated through the council, and a majority of the remainder ($12,000) is being transferred from EDA reserves. The requests represent an estimated $260,000 in business investments.
“I’m in favor of that,” said EDA member Michael Strobel.
Northfield Economic Development Coordinator Nate Carlson said the increase in requests this year is “monumental” and serves as an “inflection point” for how much the program is needed as buildings within the downtown corridor, considered the heart of Northfield, continue aging. The allocation is a sign of the importance the EDA places on downtown district. The idea was brought forth after Community Development Director Mitzi Baker in 2019 said there had been some concern expressed about the state of some downtown building facades.
“A well-maintained and attractive public realm reflects community pride and contributes to urban vitality,” a staff memo stated. “Building facades are critical elements of the public realm and in a historic district the need for ongoing maintenance is crucial to preserving a character and experience known to visitors of downtown Northfield.”
EDA member Andrew Ehrmann, who cast the lone no vote, said though he supports ensuring the downtown district is vibrant, he wants there to be more discussion on how to use the funding and include more outreach to restaurants and bars.
Fellow EDA member Rachel Leatham predicted long-term benefits from the investments.
The program includes building owners and commercial tenants along Division Street from Second to Sixth Street and all buildings within the historic district, except for the Postal Office. For profit and nonprofit entities can apply as long as funding is used for a commercial building. Grants can pay for up to 50% of the total project costs, must be matched at a 1-1 ratio with private investments for up to $10,000 per property. Owners of multiple properties are allowed to apply for separate grants for each property, as long as the cumulative grant amount does not exceed the maximum amount. Grant dollars can only be used to restore exterior finishes and materials, repair masonry, tuckpointing, exterior painting or re-siding, and other work.
‘It was great’
Approved allocations last year included $10,000 for a $33,000 reinvestment project at 302 Division St., a building owned by Norman Butler that houses Contented Cow, and 509 Division St., a structure owned by the Gates Family Estate. The allocations reportedly leveraged approximately $50,000 in private investments. Funding for the 509 Division St. is expected to be allocated by the end of this summer when the project is completed.
That money helped Butler restore the facade of the building last summer and repaint the top of the building.
“It was great,” he said. “It’s still a lot of money, but in our case, it helped us reduce our bill by about a third.”