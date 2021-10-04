The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered missing man. Daryl Budenski, 71, is 5’9”, 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and usually wears a baseball cap.
Friends reported him missing Sunday after not having contact with him since Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Budenski may be on foot as he does not own a vehicle and his bicycle is at home. His phone is turned off. Budenski has dementia and authorities are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Northfield police at 507-645-4477 or dial 911.