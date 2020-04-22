The Northfield City Council on Tuesday gave high marks to City Administrator Ben Martig as part of a scheduled performance evaluation.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell said Martig has “met and exceeded expectations” in his position and has overseen an improvement in transparency, the passage of the city’s Climate Action Plan, new bonding initiatives, housing projects and the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Martig proposed no salary increase from $152,776 in pay due to the impact COVID-19 is having on the city government. He was hired to be Northfeld administrator in 2016. Prior to that, he served as the city of Marshall's administrator, beginning in 2008.
Councilor Brad Ness called Martig an exceptional city administrator who has improved his communication with staff and the council. He added that Martig has put together a good team of staff members and is extraordinarily well-versed in city government matters.
“Of course, with changes of the last month, I think he’s done a great job getting information out there, not panicking so it’s sound information,” Ness said.
“Northfield is lucky to have him as our administrator.”
Councilor Jessica Peterson White said under Martig’s leadership, the council has seen “dramatic improvements” in its budget process, with Martig helping to usher in better informed, policy-oriented and effective budgets. To her, Martig is uniquely skilled at listening to council policy desires and community needs, translating those viewpoints into actionable policy.
She also spoke highly of his ability to remain even-keeled despite an engaged and ambitious Northfield City Council and public.
Fellow Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau expressed similar sentiments. She said Martig has also played a leading role in developing Northfield’s strategic plan, which touches on economic development, affordable housing, infrastructure, diversity, equity and inclusion, operational effectiveness and climate change impacts.
“Ben is an excellent city administrator,” she said. “He has strong communication skills and managerial skills, is incredibly organized and has a really broad, fundamental base of knowledge.”