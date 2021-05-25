As a published author of two children's books, Sharon Henry enjoys sharing her love of picture books with children and bringing a positive message to life.
Inspired by her own life experiences, Henry said reaching her goal and finishing a project she's been wanting to do is something she finds important. The Northfield author/illustrator recently self-published her second children's book, "Just Fishing."
The book is a rhyming picture book with illustrations created in watercolor paints to show readers how they can find peace and tranquility while spending time out on the lake with family, something she is quite familiar with.
Henry, who lives and works in Northfield, was inspired to write "Just Fishing," tracing back to memories of fishing with her own family. She says its important to teach kids how to spend time in the outdoors, respect nature and make memories. As a child, Henry remembers going fishing with dad and him teaching her how to use different types of bait and how to cast. They're skills she's taught her own children and grandson.
The love of nature, Henry says, is an ingrained part of who she is. Growing up, Henry said she loved working outdoors and going on family fishing trips. Now, she enjoys creating paintings and writing stories. Her first book is "Good Day, Sad Day, Same Day: A Day with My Mommy Who Has Bipolar Disorder."
Born and raised in central Minnesota on a family dairy farm, Henry studied at Alexandria Area Vocational Technical Institute. For 34 years, she has had her own business, painting store windows for holidays and special events, face painting for children and teaching after school art classes at elementary schools.
She enjoys creating the illustrations for her books more than the writing part, as her ideas for pictures come to her before the content of the story. Henry believes her passion for creating illustrations stems from her love of drawing.
Those who read her book about fishing, Henry said, will learn that it takes patience to fish.
"If at first, you don’t succeed try a different lure," said Henry. "You may not always catch a large fish. But you’ll get the thrill of catching your first fish. Once you catch that first fish you’re hooked."
Henry says young authors working to become a published authors should be reminded to keep trying, and learn to keep moving forward instead of giving up after receiving criticism.
"It takes a lot of dedication," said Henry. "If someone reads your story and if they don't like it, you can't take it personally. Initially, some of those things they say are hurtful, but hopefully you'll get a good critique to help move you forward and keep going, instead of giving up. If you are really passionate about it, you'll learn to keep moving forward and writing stuff."