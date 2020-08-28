Ninety people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Northfield Hospital and Clinics since testing for the virus began March 8.
NH+C President and CEO Steve Underdahl presented the updated numbers Thursday during a hospital board meeting. The positive tests are out of approximately 2,660 total taken at NH+C — a 3.8% positive rate. Those numbers indicate a slight uptick in the positive rate since July. During a July 23 board meeting, Underdahl reported 50 people had tested positive — 2.7%.
Underdahl noted the “vast majority” of those who have tested positive were sent home with a treatment plan.
NH+C is testing those with COVID-19 symptoms and people who are entering surgery. As of Thursday, no cases were reported from those scheduled to have an operation. COVID-19 symptoms can include having a fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, body aches, fatigue, loss of taste or smell or diarrhea. NH+C has expanded COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic people who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Exposure is considered being within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes without a mask to a person who has tested positive for the virus.
Underdahl added testing undertaken at the hospital is not indicative of the spread of the virus throughout Northfield but does show the extent of the spread of the virus at the health system.
In Minnesota, 13 newly reported deaths and 1,158 cases were listed from the virus from Wednesday to Thursday. The Minnesota Department of Health has reported several days of double-digit deaths from the virus within the last two weeks. However, testing delays from a laboratory have caused a lag in results.
The virus has a disproportionate impact on those with underlying conditions, the elderly and people who reside in long-term care facilities. Of the 1,806 deaths attributed to the virus in Minnesota, 1,331 have been residents of a long-term care or assisted living facility.
Discussing the status of the virus throughout the U.S., Underdahl said previous COVID-19 hot spots such as Florida and Arizona seem to be improving. He noted the Midwest is an area of concern but has mainly seen stagnant caseloads.