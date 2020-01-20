Ruth’s House of Hope holds its biggest and most beloved fundraiser in a matter of weeks. But you’ll need to act fast if you want to get a ticket.
The Hearts Gala has been the key fundraiser for Ruth’s House, a transitional shelter for homeless women and their children, ever since the organization was created in 2003. Over the last 17 years, the dinner has been transformed from a simple meal in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church into an elaborate social event.
“What really makes it special is the kindness and generosity of the community,” said Ruth’s House Executive Director Ruth Hickey. “It’s almost miraculous.”
Held every year around Valentine’s Day, the event raises funds to support operations at Ruth’s House, but also pay for special projects, which change from year to year. The year, six pillars at the historic property which support the structure, are rotting and need to be restored.
According to Ruth’s House Outreach Coordinator Suzzanne Fox, the pillars are original and not decorative, as had been thought. They support the third story, which includes three residents’ rooms and a children’s play area.
“It’s not something that can wait,” said Fox.
While restoration and repair of the pillars will cost $40,000, Fox says that if $20,000 is raised, they’ve got a group willing to match that amount.
Ruth’s House is hoping another $50,000 to pay for security upgrades. Many of its clients have fled abusive relationships and fear their abuser, making its security system a critical need. If it raises another $15,000 on top of that, Ruth’s House can again access a Housing and Urban Development grant that will go toward off-campus housing in Faribault and Northfield.
Anything over $85,000 will be used for the house’s operations budget, which sits at about $270,000 annually. Ruth’s House receives no public money, and is entirely reliant on donations and grants.
In 2018, the Hearts Gala raised about $90,000. Much of that helped pay for new doors and energy-efficient windows. The rest went toward the needs of its clients, some who have fled abusive situations or are dealing with addiction. Last year, it raised about $95,000, using some of the money to repair the 125-year-old home’s fire escape and its driveway, and to replace carpeting.
The event combines a meal with a silent auction full of special and unique gifts. This year, the dinner and decor will take on a Mediterranean theme. Following the main meal will come the traditional bidding war of the “dessert auction.” Cakes, cookies, pies, and other sweets from local bakeries and accomplished bakers will be available for attendees to bid on and share with others at their table, for the right price.
The silent auction includes gifts and experiences that might be just right for that special someone. Featured items include a monthly bouquet of flowers for a year and a monthly pedicure for a year. Gourmet cooking will also be featured at the live auction. A meal for five at the Red Cow in Minneapolis, a gourmet meal for 10 in your own home cooked by chef Jeff LeBeau of the Depot Bar & Grill, and a pheasant hunting trip followed by dinner at Traxler’s Hunting Preserve west of Faribault area will all be available to bid on.
Gala attendees will also hear from a woman who stayed at Ruth’s House as a child and is now grown up, with a family of her own. She’ll share with the audience a bit of what the security of Ruth’s House meant to her.
Executive Director Ruth Hickey noted that a team of 20 volunteers has been preparing for the event for nearly a year. Given the lack of public funding, Ruth’s House is dependent on a strong team of more than 100 volunteers.
Each year, Ruth’s House provides more than 7,000 nights of housing for women and children in distress. In addition to safe and comfortable housing, residents receive food and other basic supplies and have 24-hour access to support from trained staff and volunteers.
Fox said even though the organization is able to serve so many women and children every year, even more could be served if it had a bit more funding.
“We always have a wait list, and it’s pretty long,” she said. “We’d like to be able to serve as many people as we can.”