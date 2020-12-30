Northfield Liquor Store's revenue slightly increased in 2019, according to a report from the Minnesota State Auditor's Office.
According to the report, filed earlier this month by State Auditor Julie Blaha, the city's municipal had revenue of $2.91 million last year, $9,000 more than the $2.9 million the store made in 2018. The store had $143,596 in net profit and $749,311 in gross profit.
“It stayed strong,” said Liquor Operations Manager Brian Whitt. “We were up in sales and up in gross profit as well.”
Whitt noted Northfield Liquor’s 2019 profit was higher than any of the 10 other cities with municipal liquor stores in the southeast region of the state — Caledonia, Ellendale, Kasson, Kenyon, Lonsdale, Mazeppa, Medford, Plainview, Spring Grove and West Concord.
In 2019, the Liquor Store partnered with the Rotary Club on a four-way taste festival to raise money for a clean water project in Guatemala. It also held a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon event in Bridge Square to package bags of goodies for troops. Money was raised in 2019 for Northfield Area Fire Rescue Services and the Community Action Center Food Shelf.
Knowing that future sales could be impacted by nearby competition, the Northfield City Council and staff have had more of an impetus to make a decision on a potential new liquor store location. Studies have been conducted since 2002, contemplating whether the city should consider a new site. A feasibility study is underway, and an architectural firm is evaluating possible options for the Liquor Store to either remain in the same space or move to another location. Whitt said he would ideally like to stay in the downtown area, considered the center of the community, he noted there remains little space to move or expand to nearby.
A Dakota Worldwide 2015 study consisted of consultants analyzing 10 sites, finding that strongest sales would likely come along Hwy. 3, especially near Hwy. 19. In 2016, the council directed staff to focus on the Q-Block and on the south side of Econofoods. No final action has been taken.
Profits down as stores continue closing
According to Blaha’s report, municipal liquor store profits were down in Minnesota in 2019 and the overall number of municipal liquor stores continues to drop. Municipal liquor stores had a net profit of $27.9 million in 2019, which was a small decrease of $1.1 million or 3.9% from the previous year.
On-sale net profits increased by 0.1%, or $4,247, in 2019 and off-sale net profits decreased by 4.4%, or $1.1 million, according to the report. But over the last five years, net profits have increased by 11.9%.
This is the 24th consecutive year of record sales at municipal liquor stores with a total of $372.1 million. That’s an increase from 2018 of 3.3% or $11.9 million, according to the report.
Operating expenses for off-sale is rising faster than on-sale, according to Blaha. This could be due to a variety of reasons, although Blaha said they have heard multiple times about the rising costs of labor.
“That’s an important idea to think about now as we are looking at job losses,” Blaha said. “Now this might be an area that can use some more workers. So, if you are facing job loss, you might want to check in with your local municipal liquor store if that’s the kind of work you might be interested in.”
The overall number of municipal stores continues to fall, with a steeper drop this year. This is true even as Blaha is seeing an increase in profits at municipal liquor stores in 2020.
“That would suggest that one of the reasons is that when a store does not perform adequately and doesn’t meet their need, it is being closed,” she noted. “I think there is a lot of responsibility with that, the idea that local governments are saying, ‘OK, we’re going to be very careful.’”
Uncertainty looms
Whitt noted COVID-19 caused changes for liquor stores in 2020 due to shutdowns, and restaurant and bar closings. He noted metro-area municipal stores were extremely busy once the pandemic hit due to panic-buying over fears that stores would close. Locally, however, he said Northfield/Dundas are different because Carleton/St. Olaf students were sent home early last spring, limiting the time when liquor was sold to students over 21. And, he noted the safety precautions the liquor store undertook to ensure customers and staff were safe. Still, he said it is too early to say what 2020 revenue and profit levels will look like.