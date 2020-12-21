The Northfield City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 15 appointed a longtime Virginia-based public library official to replace retiring Director Teresa Jensen early next year.
Natalie Draper, who starts her new job Feb. 1, was hired after a national search.
In her new role, Draper will lead a staff of 24 full- and part-time employees while implementing library strategic plans, developing strategic direction with the city’s Arts and Culture Commission and area artists, and engaging in public outreach. Draper will also prepare, submit and manage annual budgets and capital improvement requests, foster staff growth and oversee other tasks.
In her current role as library and community services manager in Richmond, Virginia, Draper has managed a staff of 20 full- and part-time employees, including five professional librarians, plus interns and volunteers. She has also prepared and presented reports for the Library Board, Richmond City Council representatives and community associations.
Draper has earned a master of Library Instructional Services degree from the University of Kentucky and obtained a bachelor’s in Russian language and literature from West Virginia University.
Prior to her appointment, City Administrator Ben Martig noted Draper’s more than 10 years of experience in Richmond and what he said is her “unique set of skills.”
“Thank you for a great nominee,” said City Councilor Brad Ness.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell agreed.
“Mrs. Draper carries a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” she said.
Jensen has served as library director since 2013. Prior to that, she served as library services administrator at San Antonio Public Library for four years. She also has experience working at the Hennepin County Library.