For years, decades perhaps, Rieber Paulson planted evergreen saplings next to the stumps of trees cut down the previous December for local families' Christmas trees.
Paulson, part owner of his family's former Christmas tree farm, a 12-acre plot off Lincoln Parkway that developers want to house a 100-unit apartment and a couple dozen homes, was a little wistful as he addressed the Northfield Planning Commission last week. And maybe a bit admonitory.
In his younger days, Paulson, whose family bought the property in 1938, once saw farm land on the acres where his neighbors now live. He never dreamed of the development to come.
"As Northfield grew, streets and houses sprang up around our property," he said, reminding commissioners Thursday that "the only thing certain in the future is that there will be change."
But while Paulson spoke of change, more than a dozen others pressed the Planning Commission to not recommended change — a rezoning and plat approval for the controversial development that for weeks has filled the News' opinion page with letters and the City Council chambers during Thursday's commission meeting.
Commissioners voted 5-1 to recommend the zoning change for a portion of the property from Neighborhood General 1 (N1-B) to Neighborhood General 2. Commission member Will Schroeer voted no.
Schroeer agreed with residents who felt that adding hundreds of new residents to the area was untenable and dangerous. Across Lincoln is the new Greenvale Park Elementary School and the Community Education Center.
"If we can't walk across the street to school we don't have a safe transportation plan," he said. "It's fixable, but (the requirement) is not met."
Commission Betsey Buckheit agreed with the sentiment, but saw things differently.
"Unfortunately, this is a situation the developer has inherited after the city has not demanded changes."
Safety was addressed in a memo from the Commission to the City Council which noted that those improvements are outside its scope.
"The council must ensure temporary improvements are made to Lincoln Parkway immediately to slow traffic and create multiple safe, convenient crossings while planning for permanent design changes to carry out city policy," said the memo. And, it asked the council to ensure the streets within the project meet city ordinances requiring a "pleasant experience and high degree of safety and convenience."
The Commission also laid out its priorities for design, with pedestrians and bicyclists being at the top of the list. Vehicle access to homes was second. Slowing through traffic and on-street parking were lower priorities.
If approved by the City Council, the rezoning will make the entire property N1-B and simplify development. Without the rezoning, the project could still continue as the same uses are permitted in both zoning districts, but setbacks and other small differences would make designing the project and enforcement difficult, according to City Planner Mikayla Schmidt.
Recommendation of the plan, essentially a plan submitted by developer Rebound Real Estate, also passed the Commission on a 5-1 vote with Schroeer dissenting.
Again, safety was a concern for the board.
But City Engineer David Bennett cited an engineering study showing traffic would increase by an estimated 600 additional vehicles.
"That's not a very high change on Greenvale Avenue," he said.
While there was discussion about the new housing being built nearby on the St. Olaf campus, Bennett felt that it wouldn't contribute much more to vehicular traffic.
He noted that a crosswalk to the school will be realigned and that crossing guards will be present at school arrival and dismissal times.
The City Council is expected to take up the requests next month.