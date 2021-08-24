THE MEMO

The board OK'd sending a seven-page memo regarding its recommendations for the proposed Kraewood development to the council in a 4-2 vote Planning Commissioner Greg Siems and Chair Joe Gasior voted no.

Gasior felt that suggesting the city hire consultants to recommend traffic calming devices, low-impact development and green infrastructure solutions, and design a parking lot to reduce stormwater for the apartment building's parking lot was overstepping its authority.

That opinion was supported by City Administrator Ben Martig, who in an Aug. 18 memo to the City Council urged the Planning Commission not to act on the memo.

The commission excluded any mention of the endangered rusty patched bumble bee, noting that without evidence that it makes its home on the former tree farm, its authority is limited.