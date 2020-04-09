Coronavirus is hitting Minnesota communities hard, with 1,154 lab confirmed cases and 39 deaths as of Wednesday. The state’s economy has also taken an unprecedented hit, with more than 100,000 applications for unemployment benefits filed in the last week of March alone.
On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order authorizing the distribution of $6.2 million in grants to Minnesota’s veterans, part of the $300 million coronavirus stimulus response bill passed by the Legislature at the end of March.
More than 300,000 Minnesotans have served in the military. Walz, a 24-year veteran of the state’s Army National Guard, said that helping veterans who have experienced job loss or other financial hardship must be a key priority.
“Our veterans — those who raised their hand to serve our country — deserve our support during this challenging time,” Walz said in a prepared statement. “I encourage all veterans who may be struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a grant.”
That funding will be available from two separate programs. One, the new COVID-19 Disaster Relief Grant, provides $1,000 for Minnesota veterans to help mitigate additional financial costs and economic damage due to coronavirus.
Both programs are available to all Minnesota veterans who can demonstrate that they have suffered economic loss as a result of the crisis, even if they have not been personally impacted by the virus itself. With a short application process that can be completed online, the Disaster Relief Grant is designed to get a significant amount of money to veterans quickly. They are free to spend that money as needed.
The other grant program is the special needs grant. The grant program is an extension of the regular special needs grant program, which is designed to provide a financial lifeline for veterans in need. Under the program, veterans can access up to $3,000 to cover essential expenses a veteran would not be able to otherwise afford. Eligible expenses include utility bills, auto insurance, rent or mortgage payments, and medical bills.
Any funding awarded from the grant would go directly to a vendor or creditor, not to the applicant themselves. While veterans are normally only allowed to access the program once in a lifetime, an exception has been made for the coronavirus crisis.
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, is the only area legislator to sit on the House Veteran and Military Affairs Committee. Brand said he specifically asked about that issue in committee, because he wanted to make sure that veterans would be able to access the program now and at another point in their lives.
“It’s important to make sure that veterans aren’t feeling too much pain in this situation,” he said. “We’ve asked veterans to sacrifice and do so much for us, and it’s really important that we don’t leave them behind.”
Steele County Veterans Services Director Rene Gilormini said that since the program was announced, several dozen veterans have reached out to his office seeking help in applying. He expects that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
“This week will be crucial one because more and more people have been furloughed,” he said. “We expect to see an increase in the next few weeks.”
Gilormini said that while he and his staff are working from home, as per the governor’s order, they are closely monitoring their phones and email.
“Sometimes, it just takes a few more hours to get things done, but if veterans have any needs we are still here to help,” he said.