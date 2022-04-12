As outgoing Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Peterson makes her exit this week, the entrance ramp for a new leader has already been built.
Between Peterson’s departure on April 15 and the selection of a new chamber head, Jane Bartho has been named interim executive director. Bartho, director of membership and events, will slide into that position next week. An advisory board to supervise the hiring has been formed with two non-board members and three Chamber board members.
Penny Carr, director of Human Resources at Taylor Truck lines and president of the Chamber board, said she hoped the Chamber’s next leader would offer the 102-year business support organization new ideas.
“The next person will likely bring a fresh set of eyes and great suggestions,” said Carr. “We want the right person to see the job posting and apply.”
Chris Lambert, IMPACT officer and vice president of the Chamber board, said he hoped to have the new executive director in place by sometime in June.
“We’ve reviewed the job description and will post it later in April,” said Lambert. “We will try to post it on as many platforms as we can.”
He said the advisory board could start reviewing applicants by early May and then present the top candidates to the board at the May 24 meeting. If all goes according to plan, the board would review those recommendations and make a decision.
Peterson is moving on to a position at the Twin Cities Gateway Visitor’s Bureau, beginning in May.
“Lisa was a phenomenal asset to the chamber,” he said. “It’s a joy to see her succeed.”
Lambert said he was confident the board will select an executive director who will continue to build upon the growth and support the Chamber has experienced over the last five years.
“We’re in good shape,” he said. “I have every confidence we’ll find a strong person to fill that position.”
