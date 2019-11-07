City leaders hope a program set to begin next year will help increase city board and commission members from underrepresented groups.
The goal of the Emerging Leaders Program, hosted with assistance from the University of Minnesota Extension Service, is to train people who are interested in serving on a government board but are not comfortable doing so because they're unsure of the process or feel they lack the proper experience. Northfield is striving to have more staff members and volunteers be from underrepresented population segments.
The program will focus on skill- and knowledge-building activities, role-playing and connecting with coaches who have served on a board. Northfield Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad said she hopes approximately 16 people participate in the first year. The city is recruiting on its website.
The initiative is part of the diversity, equity and inclusion piece of the city’s 2018-20 strategic plan. Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad said the University of Minnesota Extension Center for Community Vitality has conducted training, workshops and cohorts on the issue and wanted to offer the program.
The Extension Center is expected to provide a majority of the instruction, curriculum and materials. The city will host training sessions at City Hall and will work with Northfield Healthy Community Initiative staff and Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann on program development.
To Kallestad, the more opinions on city boards and commissions, the richer and more inclusive the decision-making process will be.
“We would like it to feel like it’s truly a committee representation and not just certain sectors,” she said.
The program is modeled after a couple of other leadership programs in the state, including Ready to Lead in Rochester, Nexus Community Partner in the Twin Cities and Jugaad Leadership Program in St. Cloud.
“We’re pulling from a lot of different groups,” Kallestad said.