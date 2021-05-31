Though preventative health measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 are ending as more Minnesotans become vaccinated, polls show a continuing portion of the population is choosing not to be inoculated.
With that in mind, Northfield Hospital & Clinics is producing a series of videos featuring personal testimonials intended to persuade those who are hesitant to receive the vaccine and further minimize COVID-19 infections.
NH+C Director of Communications Betsy Spethmann noted the health system wants to provide information and reassure those hesitant about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. The series of 10 videos are being rolled out over the coming weeks (one to two per week). All feature different people, providers and staff, including a paramedic and two nurses. They describe the positive impacts the vaccines had on them. Some accounts include individuals who have either contracted COVID-19 or lost someone to the virus. The videos are being posted on the NH+C website and social media pages.
Spethmann noted the personal accounts are crucial in personalizing the effectiveness of the vaccines and possibly helping the community embrace the vaccines in ways that medical knowledge can’t.
“It’s a very powerful collection of experiences,” Spethmann said.
According to a recent Gallup survey, the main reason Americans who plan not to be vaccinated give is their preference to wait and confirm it is safe (24%), doubting that the health effects from the disease would be serious if they contracted it (21%). According to the poll, another 17% are concerned about the speed with which the vaccine was developed and 16% said they did not trust vaccines in general.
NH+C President/CEO Steve Underdahl said the videos come as the vaccination process shifts and supplies outpace demand. He noted most people who were eager to receive vaccines have already done so. For those who have not been vaccinated, Underdahl said outreach includes an emphasis on making the process comfortable for those who are hesitant or wary about incurring travel expenses in getting the shots.
Still, he's aware that attempts to persuade those who don’t trust vaccines are more difficult. Underdahl say that makes him anxious — that those who are not vaccinated will be exposed to the virus as more people stop wearing masks and social distancing. Also, he said he wants the virus to have little chance to be transmitted, and that vaccinations are a key component of that process. Underdahl noted those who have already been infected with the virus should still to be vaccinated but will want to check with their doctor first.
Even with those concerns, Underdahl said there is optimism that the virus will become less prevalent in the months ahead. As of Thursday, Northfield Hospital & Clinics had no COVID-19 patients over the previous five days.