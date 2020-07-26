Northfield Sgt. of Investigations P.T. Haider has been serving the community since 2006.
Haider, who has been promoted a few times since then, will assume the deputy police chief role next month after current Deputy Chief of Police Mark Elliott becomes chief upon Monte Nelson’s retirement.
City Administrator Ben Martig announced Haider had accepted an offer to become the next deputy chief Tuesday in a letter to city staff.
Haider was the only applicant for the internally posted position and was interviewed by a panel of nine law enforcement and community representatives, including Martig, July 16.
“We had anticipated that we would have had others, but we knew he was a strong candidate and revised our process in consideration of his sole application,” Martig said.
“I am so excited about the future of the Police Department with incoming Chief Elliott and Deputy Chief Haider leading the department,” he added. “Both of these promotions are obviously very important for the future of the Police Department.”
Although the chief position is tasked slightly more with community outreach and communicating with other city directors and the council, the deputy chief still handles more of the internal, day-to-day operations: supervising sergeants and administrative staff. Still, the deputy chief handles some of the same tasks. One of the more challenging aspects of the deputy chief position is delegating responsibilities and separating duties while staying updated on what others are doing.
Haider joined the Police Department in 2006 as a patrol officer. A St. Olaf graduate, he initially pursued a career in elementary education before deciding to enter law enforcement. Law enforcement runs deep in his family: Haider’s brother has been a police officer, and his father was a longtime Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Haider was promoted to sergeant in 2014, and has served as the sergeant of the department's investigative division for the last four years.
To the retiring chief, Haider is passionate about the job and the community he serves.
Nelson has noticed that community commitment in difficult situations. As an example, he cited difficult missing persons cases Haider has worked where family members have stayed in contact with him and showed their appreciation by trying to give him gifts for his work, a request he had to deny per Police Department policy.
Nelson said Haider's local experience and Elliott’s outside law enforcement background will be a good mix.
“Mark (Elliott) and P.T., they’re going to do a good job, and their skill sets will compliment each other,” Nelson said.
“They’ll be a good combination of chief and deputy chief.”