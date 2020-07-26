Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL NOON FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA INTO THE SOUTHERN TWIN CITIES METRO... .HEAVY RAIN WILL CONTINUE THIS MORNING ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTH CENTRAL INTO SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, INCLUDING THE FAR SOUTHERN TWIN CITIES METRO. THEREFORE THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE AREA FROM NEW ULM AND ST PETER TO THE FAR SOUTHERN METRO. THIS INCLUDES NEW PRAGUE, ELKO NEW MARKET, HAMPTON, NORTHFIELD AND RED WING. OTHER CITIES IN THE WATCH INCLUDE ST JAMES, MANKATO, WASECA, FARIBAULT, AND OWATONNA. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA...SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA, DAKOTA AND SCOTT. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA, BLUE EARTH, BROWN, LE SUEUR, NICOLLET, RICE, STEELE, WASECA AND WATONWAN. IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, GOODHUE. * UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY. * ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAINFALL COULD PRODUCE ADDITIONAL TOTALS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES, LEADING TO THE POSSIBILITY OF FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY IN POOR DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS ALONG WITH NEAR RIVERS AND STREAMS. * FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, AND LOW LYING AREAS IS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATER. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY OR THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE TWIN CITIES WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&