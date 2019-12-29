Approximately 100 people gathered on Sunday night in Bridge Square to pay homage to the Jewish festival Hanukkah.
The Menorah lighting ceremony included traditional Hanukkah dishes such as latkas, Hanukkah donuts and toys such as Lego dreidels and dreidel necklaces.
This was the third year the lighting has taken place in Northfield after attendance expectations were surpassed in the inaugural event two years ago.
Candles on a 9-foot Menorah were lit after short addresses by local Jewish leaders.
"People find this a meaningful celebration," Alan Rubenstein said. "Hanukkah has a beautiful message of bringing light to dark times, and I think everyone can benefit from that."
Recent hate-motivated attacks against Jews in the U.S. were discussed, including attacks in Pittsburgh and California, but the mood remained hopeful that love would overcome hate.
To Councilor Brad Ness, who represented the city at the event, the ceremony was a way for him to connect with other traditions. He was raised in the Lutheran faith.
"For me, events such as this are just one small piece of that," he said.