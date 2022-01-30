A clever bulletin board at Three Rivers Community Action at 1651 Jefferson Parkway in Northfield. The center will be home to a new or relocated childcare program, thanks to a partnership between Three Rivers, Healthy Community Initiative, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and Families First of Minnesota. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
A new concept for prospective entrepreneurs that targets low-income family childcare ownership has launched at the Northfield Community Resource Center.
This creative owner initiative uses a partnership model that includes Healthy Community Initiative, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and Families First of Minnesota.
"We are proud to provide classroom space and business support to individuals who are looking to start a new career or relocate their current family childcare business," said Jane Adams Barber, early childhood director at Three Rivers Community Action.
She said the benefits to the selected applicant include quality classroom space at an affordable rent; a started kit of classroom environment materials and supplies; and premier business consulting services.
Adams Barber said many people interested in owning their own childcare business are often discouraged, because they lack accounting and budgeting skills or business ownership experience in general.
She said there is a growing demand for quality childcare in Northfield. The selected applicant will provide childcare for infants, toddlers and preschoolers and will be encouraged to enroll children who participate in the Child Care Assistance Program.
"Bilingual individuals of color and those who will provide childcare during non-traditional hours will be prioritized in the selection process," Adams Barber said.
"This innovative approach to supporting childcare business owners in Northfield will be a major asset for families in the community," said Rae Jean Hanson, vice president of early childhood at Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.
Adams Barber added that applications for prospective family childcare entrepreneurs are being accepted and reviewed until the end of February.