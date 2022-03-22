There are a lot of reasons why Northfield teacher Sarah Swan McDonald asks her Global Studies classes to attend one public forum each semester, but the main one is to promote civic engagement.
Swan McDonald, who has taught seniors in Global Studies at Northfield High School for eight years, said she read one study that showed youth who were exposed to civic engagement before the age of 18 were more likely to pay attention to current events that impact local matters as an adult.
Many studies have shown that participation in civic engagement activities can help youth become better informed about current events as they age.
“Global studies is human geography,” she explained. “It helps us understand how we are all connected and how the decisions that are made affect the public.”
Each semester, she assigns her students to attend one public meeting or event in Northfield and then write a reflection using three essay prompts. She said, although attending in person is preferred, the pandemic forced some to attend online only.
For some students, she said, they are nervous about going to a meeting, sitting and listening to complex subjects for one hour they may not know anything about.
“Just walking in a public meeting takes courage,” she said.
For others, finding transportation to and from the meeting could be a challenge — so too was was finding a friend or family member to go with.
“I love to hear when a student takes a mother or a brother to a meeting, so they can keep the conversation on the topic discussed at the meeting going at home,” Swan McDonald said.
During the strict COVID-19 years, students wrote about the conflict they witnessed between adults who were on opposing sides of the mask mandate.
“Some wrote about the rude, inconsiderate behavior adults were exhibiting at public forums,” she said. “I think students learned how not to behave in public, as much as they learned about budgets and leadership.”
She added, “All I’m doing is planting seeds. I hope this assignment is useful to them later in life.”
For some students, being exposed to local government for the first time is a real eye opener.
Christopher Rosas Bermudez said, before he attended last Tuesday’s City Council meeting, he didn’t know what to expect. “When I walked in, the first thing I saw was all the cops in the room,” he said. “Then, when the new police officer took the oath of office, I felt part of something bigger — a community of people.”
When Natalie Draper, Northfield Public Library director and liaison to the Arts & Culture Commission, gave her presentation on the progress behind the 1% for the Arts plan, Bermudez said he enjoyed learning what public art had already been placed around the city and what was still planned for the future.
“I really felt like I was more a part of Northfield,” he said.
Later in the meeting, when the City Council discussed the Maple Place development and asked questions about a stop sign, crosswalk and trees, Bermudez said he “felt like he was behind the scenes. They seemed to be looking out for everyone’s safety.”
Hannah Kotek said she attended last Monday’s School Board meeting. At first, she said she didn’t understand the financial report or the health care benefits review presented by Val Mertesdorf, director of finance for Northfield Public Schools. But gradually, when the discussion came around to funding special needs students and how that impacted the overall school budget, the facts reported began to make sense.
“It was nice to sit in there and understand those issues,” Kotek said. “I wish I could go to more meetings to see what will happen next.”
Kamalie Nieves, who is a youth representative on the Arts and Culture Commission, said she regularly attends commission meetings. At many of the meetings, Mayor Rhonda Pownell or City Administrator Ben Martig are in attendance.
“As a youth member, I like knowing the backstory behind public art projects,” Nieves said. “I also like being able to have a voice. I can’t change what’s going on around the globe, but maybe in a small way, I can make an impact on the city.”
All three seniors said they appreciated their teacher’s passion for civic engagement, global studies and frank class discussions.
“I often tell my parents about what we’re learning in Miss Swan’s class,” said Kotek. “This class has given me confidence to know that I can have my own opinion.”