Carleton College is expecting 85% of its student body to return to Northfield for classes this fall, despite the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19.
Carleton plans for classes to begin Sept. 14 and end Nov. 23. However, the college is expecting student move-in dates to change as officials stagger student on-campus arrival times. According to the college, the decision to bring students back to campus was made after extensive work with outside health professionals.
The school is advising students and their families to not make travel arrangements just yet.
Instruction
Carleton plans to offer a mix of socially distanced in-person instruction and online courses. Some classes are expected to utilize both formats. In-person classes will be limited to a maximum of 30 students.
There will be 20-minute breaks between class periods to ensure safe social distancing in common areas. In-person or hybrid courses will only be available for students living on campus or in Northfield. Students are not required to return to campus to continue their education this fall, and faculty members need not agree to teach in-person courses.
“These varied delivery methods are necessary in order to manage classroom spaces and accommodate students and faculty who are working and studying remotely,” according to Carleton. “All students should expect to take some online courses — including those living on campus.”
International students whose visas are at risk are being prioritized for in-person education.
Faculty and staff will need to sign a pledge stating how they will abide by the protocols, and all members of the campus community need to wear a face covering in common spaces. No in-person convocations or large assemblies will be held.
COVID-19 testing will be administered for anyone returning to campus, and new community standards require students, faculty and staff to monitor their health on a daily basis, wear face coverings when in common spaces and abide by new restrictions relating to gatherings and visitors. Testing will continue through the semester.
“The health of our community members remains our top priority, and we are committed to making equitable accommodations for those who determine that it is in their best interest to remain off-campus,” the college said.
St. Olaf College has announced its campus will open for the Aug. 20 fall semester start date, hoping that the early opening will reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the midst of the late fall/winter flu season. Ole students are also expected to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing, and adhere to illness, isolation and quarantine protocols. Students, staff and faculty members will receive a kit from the college that includes a thermometer, two face coverings, a face shield and hands sanitizer. Daily temperature checks are expected.
Living
If the number of Carleton students who return exceeds housing capacity, the plan is for campus housing to be prioritized for first-year students and those who were approved to remain on campus this summer.
Visitors are expected to be drastically reduced and will not be permitted in campus residences.
Students living in residence halls will have fixed furniture arrangements to allow for social distancing. Those in townhomes and interest houses are considered family units who will all quarantine if one house member is exposed to COVID-19.
In a move intended to allow as many students to return to Northfield as possible, up to 100 Carleton students could be assigned to live in rooms reserved at three Northfield hotels: Fairfield Inn & Suites, Archer House River Inn and AmericInn. Resident assistants will be at each of the locations.
Carleton’s dining halls will shift to an all-day service model. The college’s Dining Services Department is deploying an ordering app for those who feel more comfortable using a to-go format. Other eating restrictions include physically distanced seating arrangements, plexiglass barriers between dining staff and diners, and strict sanitizing for tables, utensils and shared spaces. Diners will be required to wash their hands before entering food service lines.
According to the college, its testing strategy was formed after staff consulted with several health experts and several state epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists.
“Likewise, all on-campus students, faculty and staff will be asked to self-monitor and self-report their symptoms daily in order to ensure swift action if signs of illness arise,” according to the college.
Response to positive tests
Carleton plans to work with the Minnesota Department of Health to conduct contact tracing for close on- and off-campus contacts if someone tests positive for COVID-19. Impacted students will follow isolation and quarantine protocols. If that happens, a designated resident assistant will be assigned, and students will receive meals in their residence, take online classes and have their health and well-being monitored by the Student Health and Counseling staff. Affected faculty and staff are expected to follow quarantine and isolation protocols at home.
Cleaning and sanitizing
Public spaces are expected to be cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis in all buildings. The college plans to flexibly schedule classes to create opportunities for additional sanitation throughout the day, use additional space to allow for social distancing, increase the amount of fresh air that is exchanged in classrooms, take additional steps to manage room air quality, and, weather-permitting, use outdoor learning spaces.