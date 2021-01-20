Felony charges have been leveled against a man who allegedly assaulted someone he knew with a knife Thursday in Northfield.
Justin Arthur Barron, 35, of Claremont is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony domestic assault and domestic assault by strangulation in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Barron was charged after a Northfield Police Department officer was dispatched at approximately 7:20 a.m. Thursday to an apartment to investigate a domestic assault. The alleged victim said Barron had held his forearm against her throat, which stopped her from being able to breathe. Barron allegedly also used a knife to cut her hip and poke her neck. An approximately 4-inch cut was reportedly found on her hip.
Barron was found outside on a bike path on the apartment property complex. He reportedly said he hadn’t known what was going on and was there for a separate reason, denying any assault had taken place.
Court documents state Barron was convicted of violating orders for protection in March and May 2016, and for threats of violence in November 2018.
Judge Christine Anne Long set conditional bail for Barron at $15,000 Friday. As of Friday he was in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 27.