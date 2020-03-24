Nancy Antoine, principal of Bridgewater Elementary in Northfield Public Schools, and past president of the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA), is one of three finalists for Minnesota 2020 National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) National Distinguished Principal (NDP). A press release states this marks the 36th year MESPA and the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) have presented the prestigious award.
“Principals are at the heart of what make school communities go,” said Jon Millerhagen, MESPA executive director, in the release “Everything stems from having a great principal: challenging and appropriate curriculum, student achievement and growth, and a great staff that is constantly pushing itself forward with relevant professional development. Principals don’t get nearly enough credit for all they do, and with the NDP award we get a chance to recognize just a few of the principals in our state doing amazing work every day. The three finalists identified for this honor this year are a strong cross-section representing all the amazing work happening in schools around our great state.”
The National Distinguished Principals (NDP) program was established in 1984 and is based on three ideas:
• Children’s attitudes towards learning and their perceptions of themselves as lifelong learners are established in the beginning school years.
• The scope and quality of children’s educational experiences are determined primarily by the school principal, who establishes, through the important work of teachers and the support of caring parents, the character of a particular school’s program.
• The dedication and enthusiasm of the outstanding principals who guide children’s early education experiences should be acknowledged to both show appreciation for their work as well as to allow them to serve as models for others in the field.
The release states Antoine was nominated by Chris Bjerklie, principal of J.A. Hughes Elementary, Red Lake Falls Schools, and president of MESPA’s Northern Division. “In speaking with Nancy over the years, it has been easy to see the most important part of her tenure as principal is the relationships she has with students, staff and parents,” he said in the release. “It is the thing of which she is most proud. She has said she tries to know all 600 of her students by name, and develop relationships with each of them.”
Antoine wrote she is proud of changing the school culture at Bridgewater. The year after she went to the school in 2008, Bridgewater began grade-level data retreats. They brought in substitute teachers and met with each team, including a special education representative, EL teacher, the school social worker and the district assessment coordinator. They discussed the needs of every student in the grade level along with their academic and social needs.
“Mrs. Antoine’s vision is clear: create a school environment that values children and is laser focused on student achievement,” Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said in the release. “She has developed an environment where teachers are committed to excellent instruction and student outcomes. Staff members, through weekly job-embedded professional learning communities, use data to inform their instruction and to personalize learning for every student.”
“Step foot in Bridgewater Elementary and you can feel that a climate of respect, support and learning is modeled and encouraged from the top down,” Bridgewater parent Cheryl A. Buck said in the release. “Nancy is a remarkable principal in all areas of performance and in promoting collaboration and staff/student support every step of the way. She leads the school and communicates in a fashion that clearly illustrates that she places the needs of her students above everything else.”
Nominated principals were reviewed by a statewide selection committee, including representatives from each of MESPA’s 12 geographical divisions; 2019 National Distinguished Principal Eric Skanson; and selection committee chairwoman Dawn Brown. On May 3, Antoine and the other two finalists will be interviewed and the selection committee will determine the 2020 Minnesota National Distinguished Principal. In addition to Antoine, finalists for the honor are: Bret Domstrand, principal at Lake Marion Elementary in Lakeville, and Tony Steffes, principal at Montrose Elementary School of Innovation in Montrose.
For more details on the NDP process, visit National Distinguished Principal under Honors on MESPA’s website: mespa.net/ndp.