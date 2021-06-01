Northfield High School seniors Annie Frank and Robby Swenson were recently named the school's Triple A award nominees for the immeasurable time they spent volunteering and participating in school activities.
The award recognizes high school seniors accomplished in academics, athletics and the fine arts.
Frank was heavily involved in each area over the previous four years. She was in tennis and fall and winter cheer, did trap shooting for three years, and was a pole vaulter for the Raiders track team. She has also participated in arts and speech, was involved in the school’s robotics team, Link Crew, Student Council, academic student coaching, and as a commissioner of the National Honor Society.
Northfield Shares named Frank as an outstanding youth volunteer earlier this year for her time volunteering at Northfield Community Action Center Food Shelf, where she has filled a number of roles, and with her church, Bethel Lutheran. Last summer, Frank spent approximately 80 hours in multiple positions with the Food Shelf. At Bethel, Frank has been a youth assistance on Sundays, attending elementary school classes, assisting with student projects, and helping children focus on lessons.
“It felt very special,” Frank said of being awarded the Triple A award.
Academically, Swenson, an A student, has taken AP biology, chemistry, calculus and two classes at St. Olaf College. He was on the tennis team during his freshman and sophomore years, bowling as a ninth grader, and then joined cross country his senior year. He has also been in "Rock 'n' Roll Revival" and made two albums on his own. He is the choir president this year and has been in the Chamber Choir for three years.
“I feel like I put a lot of work in,” Swenson said.
“I’ve found that if you put in your best effort, good things will come.”
Frank plans to attend the Honors College at the University of Arizona this fall in Tucson, Arizona, double-major in business and accounting, and play intramural sports. She plans to soon take online summer courses and wants to study abroad at some point.
Though she’s moving far from Northfield, Frank said she enjoyed growing up in Northfield and doing volunteer work. She has logged 275 hours volunteering over the past two years.
“I really like it here,” Frank said of Northfield. “It’s a great place to be.”
Swenson has overcome an eating disorder and released an album, "Anorexia," in January. The album is intended to help others who might be struggling from anorexia and other eating disorders.
Swenson plans to attend Gustavus Adolphus College next year and sing in its choir. He isn’t sure what he will major in.