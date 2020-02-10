The Northfield City Council is considering three possible locations for a playground made possible by a $300,000 award from a national nonprofit organization.
The council will go into a closed session prior to Tuesday night’s work session to discuss purchasing one of the three sites. One location is near the intersection of Water Street and Highway 3. Another is in the area of Northfield Estates and the Florella’s neighborhood, and the third is at 910 N. Highway 3. Council action on securing a site is not expected Tuesday but could occur within the next two or three weeks.
“We think we have some options that could be viable that we are looking at,” City Administrator Ben Martig said.
The project was made possible after Northfield Promise, as a member of the StriveTogether Cradle to Career Network, was selected last year to lead the playground project with KaBOOM!, a national nonprofit organization working to ensure children and communities have equitable play space access.
Once a site is selected, KaBOOM! representatives will work with community members, young people and parents to design the playground. An estimated 250 community members will help construct the park. Based on feedback, playground designers will develop three playground models and the community will choose the desired option. Construction is expected by August.
Northfield was one of only three cities across the U.S. to receive the award. Northfield Healthy Community Initiative Executive Director Zach Pruitt attributed that to a high level of community collaboration and youth involvement allowed in Northfield.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell noted there is currently no playground for residents of the Florella’s area or Northfield Estates. She added the initiative falls under the equity, inclusion and diversity aspect of the city’s strategic plan, and called constructing the park an important step to ensure children living on the north side of town have a place to play together.
Northfield Healthy Community Initiative Executive Director Zach Pruitt said the playground is needed in that area. He added he is excited the playground will be community-owned and designed with the involvement of young people.
“We feel really lucky that Northfield was selected for this opportunity,” he said.
“We can all agree that play is an essential part of childhood, and all kids should have opportunities to play as a matter of their human right,” said Lysa Ratliff, vice president of partnership development at KaBOOM!, in a press release. “Research shows — what many parents know — that children learn through play. The more time they have to play outside with their peers, the more likely they are able to grow essential social, physical and cognitive skills that are so important for their future success. We are proud to partner with StriveTogether to bring this vision to life.”