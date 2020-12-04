Northfield Union of Youth received a delivery of comfy sweaters, sweatpants and art supplies from Jen Becker-Thrivent Thursday afternoon, but to Executive Director Emily Fulton-Foley, the donation is about more than just the physical items.
It meant a great deal to Fulton-Foley to receive a phone call from Thrivent, which wanted to donate wish list items to the facility for youth, often referred to as The Key. Serving disenfranchised youth, The Key has needed to limit its capacity to meet coronavirus health and safety regulations since March.
“[The donation] is especially exciting for young people this time of year, and then adding the pandemic, with their comfort and normality being gone, it’s an incredible gift this year,” Fulton-Foley said. “ …We want to make sure some things [the youth] want are being catered to, and not just what they need.”
The Key isn’t the only local nonprofit that received donations from Thrivent Financial Thursday afternoon. A team of volunteers also delivered wish list items to Ruth’s House of Hope and the HOPE (Healing Outreach Prevention Education) Center in Faribault as well as the Northfield Community Action Center food shelf.
Jen Becker-Thrivent, which has offices in Faribault and Northfield, has a designation as a private community practice. This affords the team the opportunity to give back to the community in the form of a volunteer project each year.
“...We’ve been fortunate to be a recipient of some additional funding that allows us to choose nonprofits that could use some additional assistance at a local level versus at a national level,” Becker said. “Each year, we’ve come up with different ways to support nonprofits, whether it’s going on site to come up with different activities that include our clients or being involved in another way to give back.”
In previous years, Thrivent has generated activities with volunteers and engaged the greater community in its giving back efforts. Thrivent has hosted a birthday bag packaging for underprivileged children and conducted food drives for St. Vincent dePaul Society, among other large group activities. But with the coronavirus creating barriers with health and safety risks, the team needed to think outside the box.
“We contacted each location, and then they gave us a list of some of the things they were in need of,” said Cathy Hoy, office professional of Thrivent. “We’re really fortunate to be able to supply most of those needs they asked for.”
Hoy and Laura Bock, Thrivent insurance office professional, bought the different items the four entities requested and helped load them for delivery.
Ruth’s House of Hope, which provides shelter and resources for women in crisis situations, as well as any children they may have, needed paper products and cleaning supplies. Trivent delivered paper plates, plastic spoons, toilet paper, disinfectant cleaners, gloves, socks and diapers to the house Thursday.
The Northfield CAC gave the Thrivent team a list of different food items and also requested diapers for clients’ children.
Erica Staab-Absher, executive director of the HOPE Center, made the request for warm pajamas, fuzzy blankets, soothing candles and activities like puzzles and Play Doh. Offering support to survivors of domestic violence and in Rice County, the HOPE Center has needed to make adjustments to how it provides services during COVID-19.
“We appreciate the support of the community and that’s why we’re able to do the things that we do,” Staab Absher said. “We’re thankful to have been contacted by Thrivent; it’s always nice to be reminded of the good that is happening in the world.”