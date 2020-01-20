Husband and wife musicians Mark and Amy Adams-Westin have never believed in limiting the style they play to one genre.
The couple says they have too much love for the art form to do so.
The pair, who are the musicians behind St. Paul-based band Amy & Adams, have released their eighth album, "Something Special," and have a free concert planned for noon Feb. 28 at Northfield Public Library.
Their music, mainly acoustic, sometimes includes an acoustic guitar or a piano, mandolin, fiddle, trombone or saxophones. They say melodies and harmonies are important to them and described themselves as performing country rock and folk rock with a Celtic influence or a New Orleans-type reggae.
“We have certain Latin-esque type of music that might harken back to Tijuana Brass,” Mark said.
For the couple, performing can be cathartic, depending on audience reaction to their music.
“I love the way that people react,” Amy said.
Amy & Adams keeps a demanding yearly schedule. In 2019, the couple performed 175 shows. Of those, at least 120 came in nursing homes or memory care units. Once a month, the couple performs for dance parties in nursing homes.
“We get a daily reminder of what music does,” Mark said.
“That’s one of the things that we really love about music. I think it makes a connection to something bigger than ourselves.”
Despite their frequent performances in front of older crowds, Amy & Adams are also applauded by younger people.
“We seem to appeal to a wide range of people,” Mark said.
The couple have Northfield connections. They meet with a group of 12-15 people in a story circle on a monthly basis and tell stories based on a topic. Amy & Adams has played at the Defeat of Jesse James Days, Tavern of Northfield and the city's farmers market a couple times.
“We love Northfield,” Mark said. “It’s a really beautiful little town, so we like coming down. Its perhaps a little tamer than the Twin Cities.”
The couple have been together for 26 years. They met when Mark was in Stillwater running a concert venue on Fridays and Saturdays. His future wife walked in on an open stage.
“She had a voice that was perfect for a song I wrote,” he said.
They started playing music together before they were married in April 1995 in the Twin Cities. Since then, they have performed in Colorado, Texas, Florida and other places. Sometimes Mark's younger sister joins them, and they sometimes have a bass player and drummer. Musicians with connections to some of the biggest artists in the recording industry have worked with them, including Tim Crouch, who has played mandolin and fiddle for country music singers Dolly Parton and Vince Gill; trombonist Nick Lane, who has played for the band Chicago, Joe Cocker and other acts; a drummer who played with pop singer Andy Williams; Texas Tenors, who were in the hit NBC show “America’s Got Talent;” and a saxophone and clarinet player who performed with Wayne Newton and Johnny Mathis.
The couple’s music is being featured in the movie “MOVIE STAR: The Secret Lives of Jean Seberg,” which premiered at the third Jean Seberg International Film Festival in November 2013.