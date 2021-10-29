While looking to fulfill requirements to earn his Eagle Scout badge, the highest ranking a Boy Scout can receive, Sam Swedin looked to his elementary school years for inspiration.
A Boy Scout with Randolph Troop 208, Swedin says he has been looking forward to earning his Eagle Scout badge since he first joined Scouting in first grade.
An alum of Prairie Creek Community School, in Castle Rock Township just north of Northfield, Swedin collaborated with Prairie Creek teacher Michelle Martin to come up with a project that would benefit the school for years to come.
Swedin, a sophomore at Northfield High School, led a team of volunteers to design and build a bridge that spans a creek behind the school. With lumber leftover from building the bridge, he was also able to build some benches for students to sit on, a butterfly net holder and small dock that could be used as a teaching platform. Some shrubs were also cleared out to make more outdoor learning space available, and he and a team added mulch to the trail leading up to the bridge.
In addition to Swedin, numerous volunteers, primarily family members, and Troop 208 leaders, Scouts and parents pitched in innumerable hours to get the project done. He also credits Prairie Creek Director Simon Tyler for his partnership and help in getting School Board approval, the board for their support and Martin for her ideas and mentorship. Swedin estimates it took 257 volunteer hours to complete the construction of the bridge, from start to finish.
The supports of the bridge were constructed with telephone poles donated by Xcel Energy, and all wood chips were donated by Knecht's Nurseries and Landscaping in Northfield. About 99% of the bridge was built with repurposed materials, which Swedin says reflects Prairie Creek's commitment to eco-friendliness. Along with the repurposed telephone poles, redwood that had been part of a deck was repurposed for the bulk of the bridge, with metal and wires repurposed from the Cowan and Swedin families. Items that were purchased include fasteners and some braces. Swedin estimates the value of the bridge at $12,564, with only $388.43 in actual costs.
Building the bridge with repurposed materials was just one of Swedin's goals. Two others included expanding the school's outdoor learning space by granting access to the other side of the creek, creating more fun and safe learning opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also set out to give back to Prairie Creek in a way that will last for generations.
The project began in March, followed by discussions about logistics, location and approval from the Prairie Creek Buildings and Grounds Committee. Swedin then reached out to the Castle Rock Township board, which led him to the watershed district, and then the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Swedin said the most challenging part of the process was getting started, since he wasn't quite sure where he'd get all the materials from and who to contact. He admits the most enjoyable part was the actual bridge building, and is happy to add "knowing how to build bridges" to his list of skills, along with leadership and coordinating skills. Construction of the bridge started in late August, and wrapped up in mid-October. The design was chosen based on the materials were involved, as Swedin's initial plans changed a bit from the final product.
In an all-school gathering Wednesday, where students and staff showed their appreciation and thanked Swedin for his work, Swedin shared one piece of advice learned from the project with Prairie Creek students:
"Sometimes your plan doesn't always work out, so you kind of have to go with a different plan, but it'll be all good in the end."