Though Northfield Middle School Principal Greg Gelineau said distance learning is posing student engagement-related problems, he sees more bright spots than last spring thanks to staff adjustments intended to ensure students are supported.
During a Dec. 14 update before the Northfield School Board, Gelineau said family engagement levels have been higher than expected. Northfield Middle School set a plan to have at least 75% of families attend a conference twice during the school year but had near-perfect rates in September and 70% participation at the beginning of November despite having four fewer hours of conference time.
“I am pleased with how the year has started,” Gelineau noted. “I am proud of all the Middle School staff for their dedication and energy that they have brought to the many challenges and short notice adjustments that have been placed on them. We continue to use a growth mindset to think of ways to better support students through feedback. I have received countless positive comments from families about communication, health and safety, and the acknowledgement of all the hard work staff is doing to make this year a success.”
Northfield Public Schools has shifted its learning model to an exclusive distance learning format through at least winter break due to the latest spike in COVID-19.
“Even with a short pivot timeframe, staff came together and quickly generated paper copies of schedules with established Zoom times listed,” he noted. “Teachers then went over the schedule with each pod and had students take a photo with their iPad for safekeeping. After a few weeks in distance learning, I can say that our attendance has been improved from last spring, which is a key component of student success.”
During a September School Board meeting, Gelineau noted more than 100 seventh and eighth graders failed at least one course during last spring’s distance learning period, and nearly 50% of failing grades came from students of color. At the time, Gelineau said two reasons for the high number of failing grades were the high number of students staff couldn’t get to engage regularly and the large number of families that erroneously trusted their students could handle distance on their own.
Challenges
Gelineau said connecting with students during distance learning and the rate of coursework completion outside of classroom time is still an issue. To combat the continuing problem, Gelineau noted the district is sending parent/family messages on how to support students during distance learning, has taken time during morning announcements to remind students of the need to complete schoolwork, and classroom teachers are reportedly trying to more clearly explain expectations. To Gelineau, important steps staff is taking to ensure student success include simplifying schedules in response to parent feedback and consistently using the virtual learning system, Schoology.
“Schoology has never been more consistent between classes,” he noted. “Yet, we still have a significant number of students not completing work. Our latest effort has some teachers intentionally holding students back at the end of a Zoom session to discuss missing work and come up with a plan. We will continue to try different strategies, but as of today we have not found a solution for all students.”
Gelineau: Hybrid protocols worked
Gelineau spoke highly of how well the safety protocols at Northfield Middle School worked during hybrid instruction, resulting in what he said were “very minimal cases of people needing to be sent home for close contacts while in the building.”
During hybrid instruction, the Middle School went from seven periods to six and increased instructional time in each class by 4-9 minutes to accommodate students being on campus twice per week.
“Students have stated that even though it is different, they do like being in hybrid vs. distance learning,” Gelineau said.