This year’s election serves as a major referendum at nearly all levels of government.
Local city councilors, county commissioners and school board members, state-level representatives and federal officials are seeking reelection next week in elections that will shape the governing structure for the next four years. Here you can find what is on your ballot and where you can vote for the coming election.
Northfield City Council
At-large, Brad Ness and Ricky A. Livingston
Ward 2, David DeLong and Jami Reister
Ward 3, George Zuccolotto and Donald Stager
Mayor, Rhonda Pownell and David Ludescher
Northfield School Board
(For four open positions)
Noel Stratmoen, Amy Goerwitz, Robert Coleman, Claudia Gonzalez-George, Corey Butler, Eric Lundin, Karen Jensen, Justin Merritt
Dundas City Council
(For two open positions)
John Cruz, Kimberly Hildahl, Luke La Croix, John McCarthy and Luke Swartwood
Nerstrand City Council
(For two open positions)
Kim DeKart, Jennifer Valek, Tom A. Voge
Nerstrand mayor
Pam Hanson, Vesta Kelly, Niki Portillo
Dennison mayor
Jeffrey W. Flaten
Dennison City Council
(For two open positions)
Heidi Cooke, Nichole Schiell
Rice County Board of Commissioners District 2 Galen Malecha (Unopposed)
Rice County Board of Commissioners District 1
Jake Gillen, Jim Purfeerst
State races
Senate District 20 — Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) and Jon Olson (D-Elko New Market)
House District 20B — Todd Lippert (DFL-Northfield) and Joe Moravchik (R-Northfield)
House District 58B — Pat Garofalo (R-Farmington) and Sara Wolf (DFL-Farmington)
Federal races
2nd Congressional House District — Angie Craig (DFL-Eagan) and Tyler Kistner (R-Apple Valley)
U.S. Senate Minnesota — Tina Smith (DFL), Jason Lewis (R), Oliver Steinberg (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party of Minnesota), Kevin O’Connor (Legal Marijuana Now Party)
President — Donald Trump (R) and Mike Pence (R), Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (D), Howie Hawkins (Green Party of the United States) and Angela Nicole Walker (G), Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian) and Spike Cohen (L)
Where to vote
Northfield
Ward 1 Precinct 1: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 Third St. W
Ward 1 Precinct 2: St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St. E
Ward 2 Precinct 1: United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. S
Ward 2 Precinct 2: Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway
Ward 3 Precincts 1 and 2: Bethel Lutheran Church, 1321 North Ave.
Ward 3 Precinct 2: Bethel Lutheran Church, 1321 North Ave.
Ward 4 Precinct 1: St. John’s Lutheran Church
Ward 4 Precinct 2: St. Olaf College Buntrock Commons, 1520 St. Olaf Ave.
Dundas, City Hall, 100 Railway St. N. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
Waterford Township, Sciota Town Hall, 30038 Alta Ave., Northfield, MN 55057
Bridgewater Township, 500 Railway St., Dundas, MN 55019
Dennison, (Mail ballot precinct) Rice County Government Services Building 20B, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault, MN 55021
Greenvale Township, 31800 Guam Ave., Northfield, MN 55057
Wheeling Township, Town Hall, 8492 Nerstrand Blvd., Nerstrand, MN 55053