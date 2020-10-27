This year’s election serves as a major referendum at nearly all levels of government.

Local city councilors, county commissioners and school board members, state-level representatives and federal officials are seeking reelection next week in elections that will shape the governing structure for the next four years. Here you can find what is on your ballot and where you can vote for the coming election.

Northfield City Council

At-large, Brad Ness and Ricky A. Livingston

Ward 2, David DeLong and Jami Reister

Ward 3, George Zuccolotto and Donald Stager

Mayor, Rhonda Pownell and David Ludescher

Northfield School Board

(For four open positions)

Noel Stratmoen, Amy Goerwitz, Robert Coleman, Claudia Gonzalez-George, Corey Butler, Eric Lundin, Karen Jensen, Justin Merritt

Dundas City Council

(For two open positions)

John Cruz, Kimberly Hildahl, Luke La Croix, John McCarthy and Luke Swartwood

Nerstrand City Council

(For two open positions)

Kim DeKart, Jennifer Valek, Tom A. Voge

Nerstrand mayor

Pam Hanson, Vesta Kelly, Niki Portillo

Dennison mayor

Jeffrey W. Flaten

Dennison City Council 

(For two open positions)

Heidi Cooke, Nichole Schiell

Rice County Board of Commissioners District 2  Galen Malecha (Unopposed)

Rice County Board of Commissioners District 1 

Jake Gillen, Jim Purfeerst

State races

Senate District 20 — Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) and Jon Olson (D-Elko New Market)

House District 20B — Todd Lippert (DFL-Northfield) and Joe Moravchik (R-Northfield)

House District 58B — Pat Garofalo (R-Farmington) and Sara Wolf (DFL-Farmington)

Federal races

2nd Congressional House District — Angie Craig (DFL-Eagan) and Tyler Kistner (R-Apple Valley)

U.S. Senate Minnesota — Tina Smith (DFL), Jason Lewis (R), Oliver Steinberg (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party of Minnesota), Kevin O’Connor (Legal Marijuana Now Party)

President — Donald Trump (R) and Mike Pence (R), Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (D), Howie Hawkins (Green Party of the United States) and Angela Nicole Walker (G), Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian) and Spike Cohen (L)

Where to vote

Northfield

Ward 1 Precinct 1: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 Third St. W

Ward 1 Precinct 2: St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St. E

Ward 2 Precinct 1: United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. S

Ward 2 Precinct 2: Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway

Ward 3 Precincts 1 and 2: Bethel Lutheran Church, 1321 North Ave.

Ward 3 Precinct 2: Bethel Lutheran Church, 1321 North Ave.

Ward 4 Precinct 1: St. John’s Lutheran Church

Ward 4 Precinct 2: St. Olaf College Buntrock Commons, 1520 St. Olaf Ave.

Dundas, City Hall, 100 Railway St. N. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

Waterford Township, Sciota Town Hall, 30038 Alta Ave., Northfield, MN 55057

Bridgewater Township, 500 Railway St., Dundas, MN 55019

Dennison, (Mail ballot precinct) Rice County Government Services Building 20B, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault, MN 55021

Greenvale Township, 31800 Guam Ave., Northfield, MN 55057

Wheeling Township, Town Hall, 8492 Nerstrand Blvd., Nerstrand, MN 55053

Tags

Load comments