The first clue in this year's snowflake ornament hunt was released Monday morning.
"T’was a year since we played such a game.
It’s Christmastime again.
But this year there’s a little twist.
A ghost story I fear.
Good luck and God bless us, everyone."
The hunt, sponsored by Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, is considered an official Winter Walk event. Organizer Tim Freeland said the ornament is in the shape of a snowflake (3-4 inches in circumference) and is hidden within Northfield city limits on public property.
Clues are expected to be revealed once per day with the final clue Thursday. If the ornament is not found by 5 p.m. Thursday, Freeland said the hunt will end, the location will be revealed and there will be no winner.
The winner must be at least 18 years old, but anyone can help in the hunt.
No digging is expected to be necessary in retrieving the ornament, which will not be hidden in a public Christmas decoration or display.
Participants are advised not to dig through existing decorations. Anyone who damages property while retrieving the ornament forfeits prize money and other prizes.
Freeland noted there is no requirement to register or purchase hunting materials.
"The payout is the same for all," Freeland said. "There is no cost for this event. Metal detectors are not allowed."
Anyone who finds the ornament is required to immediately contact Freeland at 507-581-5038. He will then meet the people and confirm the authenticity. The final winner will be at the hunt organizer's sole discretion.