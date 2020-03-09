The Northfield School Board on Monday expressed support for reviewing whether the school should change its controversial Raiders mascot image and for engaging the public during the process.
School Board member Tom Baraniak took a strong stance against the current mascot, stating him and other members see the mascot as “somewhat racist.”
“We need to acknowledge that,” he said.
Baraniak also took issue with the concept of the Raiders mascot depicted as coming to rob a bank and commit murder. He said the board also needs to acknowledge the time the logo was designed, at the birth of the Civil Rights movement.
“For me, having some Asian kids, I think we need to acknowledge that,” he said.
Board discussion and decision to evaluate whether to change the mascot came two weeks after Nicky Osterman, representing the Northfield High School Student Council, told the School Board Feb. 17 that he had spoken with NHS Athletic Director Joel Olson about the current mascot and how it doesn’t represent the James-Younger Gang’s 1876 robbery of the First National Bank.
Since its introduction in 1956, the Raider symbol has seen controversy. Between its connection to violence in the image of the sword, and the racial ties with the image’s Asian-appearing facial features, questions have been raised to the school and its administrators. The mascot is observable at any field, court or ink the Raiders use.
Superintendent Matt Hillmann noted a growing number of Northfield High School students no longer feel the mascot logo still represents them. He said the board needs to respect their views along with other students and alumni who believe they have a connection with the mascot and feel a generational closeness to the symbol.
Hillmann added it isn’t uncommon for schools to refresh logos: For example, the Minnesota Twins have had four logos since 1961, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers have had nine since the school’s founding in the 1860s.
To Hillmann, the process will allow for students, administrators and the community to engage in productive, respectful dialogue with an open mind.
Students are already circulating potential rebranding images. There is no plan to replace the Raiders name itself. Hillmann said any decision to change the mascot could come in May or June.
School Board member Jeff Quinnell said he wants to honor and respect the past and the future during the process. He said the story of where the mascot logo came from needs to be told, adding a student came up with the mascot in the mid 1950s during a contest with a music teacher. He noted as a Northfield High School graduate, he knows the logo is widely seen as endearing and loved. He expressed an openness to revisit the logo mascot, adding it should reflect the values of Northfield residents.
“I would support a discussion,” said fellow School Board member Noel Stratmoen.
Fellow School Board member Amy Goerwitz said during her career in higher education administration, four of the five colleges she has worked have either updated their school seal or mascot.
“It doesn’t hurt to look into updating and getting something that’s not dated in the 1950s,” she said.
To Goerwitz, the production value of the current mascot is poor and looks like it was drawn on a sheet of paper. She also took issue with the fact that the mascot is a male figure, noting there are many female athletes in the district. She suggested the district have multiple Raiders to represent all students. Quinnell suggested the school could trademark a nice new logo so it could serve as a revenue source, adding it could include a silhouette of a Raider on a horse, potentially female, male or gender-neutral.
School Board member Ellen Iverson said she supports changing the mascot but doesn’t want to incur expenses beyond what the district can afford.
Other schools have dealt with similar issues regarding their mascots. Owatonna High School, a fellow Big Nine school, changed its mascot from the Indians to the Huskies. On the professional athletics level, the Washington Redskins National Football League team and Cleveland Indians Major League Baseball squad have faced backlash over their mascots throughout the decades for perceived racially insensitive mascots.