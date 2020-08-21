Despite significant changes brought on by COVID-19, Crazy Daze reportedly attracted approximately 1,000 visitors to downtown Northfield Thursday to take in deals and enjoy the outdoors.
Jane Bartho, Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism membership and events coordinator, estimated there were more than 40 booths, a decrease from nearly 60 last year, set up on the street. More stores were open with in-store discounts, but were unable to have staff inside and outside their businesses, preventing them from setting up outside.
The crux of Crazy Daze is a frenzied discount sale up and down downtown's Division Street. Local businesses either pitch a tent just outside their business or head down with a stand to promote their products. Many use the day to sell overstock, out-of-season or other merchandise at bargain prices. The event is considered one of the hallmarks of summer in Northfield.
Bartho added though attendance and the number of vendors were down, partially because some businesses remain closed due to the pandemic, she still expressed satisfaction with the amount of sales they had throughout the day.
She noted in a typical year, Crazy Daze applications are received from March to May. However, this year included much more patience. Chamber President Lisa Peterson and Bartho met with Northfield public officials to develop a plan deemed to be safe while providing shoppers with a sense of normalcy. Organizers encouraged masks and introduced additional portable bathrooms, hand-washing stations and extra attendance trackers to ensure safe occupancy levels.
“They guided us with their thoughts, and they were all on board,” Bartho said of city staff.
“It just really went well, from A-Z.”
Bartho added in prior years, the Chamber invited all sponsored booths to Division Street, but that wasn’t possible this year. Typical crowd-generating activities like water balloon fights, and taco-eating and newspaper-throwing contests didn’t take place to minimize attendance. Also, EMS and school buses were not downtown so as to not promote cross-contamination. Also, the Chamber, which typically advertises the event in neighboring communities, opted not to do so this year due to the pandemic. Prior to COVID-19, organizers had discussed possibly joining Crazy Daze with Saturday Riverwalk Market Fair events or having a three-day Crazy Daze. The pandemic forced the Chamber to shift its attention to offering gift cards and helping businesses transition to an e-commerce format.
Northfielders Cindy and Dan Streitz attended Crazy Daze as a way to help their daughter, who used to live in Northfield, buy food, and so the couple got some needed away time.
Fellow Northfielder Alexandria Bornhauser also saw the event as a chance to support the community during a difficult economic time.
“I’m a townie, and it’s a yearly thing,” she said of attending.
Mainstream Boutique owner Jean Thares said Crazy Daze “went very well,” adding people seemed to be conscientious of the need for social distancing and wearing masks. Her business set up an outside tent and had a steady stream of customers from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We were pleased to see people back out and shopping,” she said.
To Thares, the event shows that businesses such as hers can follow Gov. Tim Walz's mask mandate to combat the spread of COVID-19 while hosting community events. She said she wants such events to continue safely so businesses can withstand the impacts brought on by the pandemic for the duration of COVID-19.