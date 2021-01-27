With interest in solar energy on the rise, the cities of Faribault and Northfield are launching a new initiative to help provide the “solar-curious” with the information they need.
A topic of discussion at Monday’s meeting of the Faribault Environmental Commission, the new “Go Solar Rice County” program, in the early stages of planning. Once implemented, it could play a key role in helping both cities meet their climate action goals.
A special advisory committee will be created to oversee the program. Alongside members from both communities, Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad will represent the city of Northfield and City Planner Dave Wanberg will represent Faribault on the board.
Faribault’s City Council is set to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Midwest Renewable Energy Association to oversee the program. No formal contract is necessary, as the MREA’s role is advisory and no financial obligation exists.
A Wisconsin based nonprofit, the MREA was founded 30 years ago to promote renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainability. Today, the MREA oversees programs throughout the Midwest that focus on improving the public’s understanding of renewable energy.
In recent years, both Faribault and Northfield have worked hard to address environmental issues in recent years, both by reducing their own carbon footprint and providing resources for residents who want to do the same.
Northfield has been a particularly active member of the state Pollution Control Agency’s GreenStep Cities program, taking more than 50 official actions from boosting local, affordable transit options, to facilitating the use of community gardens, to passing a comprehensive Climate Action Plan.
Faribault has been no slouch either, with the city promoting the use of electric vehicles, working with Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy Program to reduce energy use, and with the MPCA to develop a Climate Adaptation Plan.
For homeowners and businesses interested in going green and saving money on electric bills, Xcel Energy’s Solar Rewards program is an option. In exchange for supporting the development of nearby solar gardens, customers can support solar energy and earn bill credits.
However, neither city currently provides many resources for homeowners wishing to install panels on their own homes. Kallestad noted that while some homeowners have put up solar panels, others have found the process too imposing.
By installing solar panels, Kallestad noted that homeowners often are able to not only power their own home but produce excess power as well. That power can then be used to power other homes in the community, with the solar owner getting credits on their electric bill. In order to meet the goals set out under Northfield’s Climate Action Plan, Kallestad said that increasing the use of solar energy is crucial. By partnering with Faribault, she said that more people will be able to benefit, with less time invested by staff.
“Wherever we can coordinate on anything, we like to do it,” Wanberg said.”If it was just me trying to put this together, I would be spending a ton of time trying to get this off the ground.”
The advisory committee will select a default contractor for the solar installations, with an eye to streamlining the process as much as possible. However, Kallestad said that people could choose a different contractor if they prefer.
Once selected, the contractor will enter into an agreement with the MREA laying out specific terms and conditions. In addition, the MREA will provide technical support and take the lead on promotion, setting up a program website and holding regular public events.
“If people want to know how this works, the MREA will be there to answer those questions,” Kallestad added.