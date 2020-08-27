Armory Square Event Center owners are seeking a $5,000 Northfield Economic Development Authority microgrant to install air conditioning.
The owners, Elizabeth and Jonathan Reppe, say doing so will make the downtown rental space more attractive during the summer and allow it to host at least 12 more events every year. The Reppes say the addition, expected to cost $25,000, will also allow them to hire an event manager, and increase revenue for on-site vendors and area businesses.
“The main event space lacks air conditioning, and clients have simply refused to rent over the summer months,” the Reppes stated in their application.
The owners noted Armory Square hosted a charter school graduation with approximately 150 guests in June 2019. According to the owners, despite a relatively cool outdoor temperature of 72 degrees, the 150 people who attended increased the inside temperature nearly immediately to an uncomfortable level. They estimate the lack of air conditioning reduces rental for three months each year.
Armory Square includes three event spaces at 519 and 523 Division Stree. The main event space consists of the Armory’s old gymnasium that has been upgraded with new restrooms, a full 25-foot bar and balcony. The basement has been remodeled, and the outdoor space is adjacent and is considered accessible with a new entrance from the basement.
The EDA could take action on the proposal Thursday.
The microgrant program is part of the EDA’s progressive business support program and is designed to strengthen emerging businesses and position them for future growth by helping to develop business technical, managemen, or marketing capabilities. Such grant funding can be used for leasehold improvements, gap financing and working capital.
The Armory Square building was built in 1915 and was first used for the Rice County Fair in September of that year. The building was decommissioned in October 2015 and purchased by the Reppes Aug. 1, 2016. The garage of the Armory was sold to Imminent Brewing.
Prema Studio requests $5,000 grant
The EDA is also set to consider a $5,000 microgrant request from Prema Studio LLC owner Kris Layman to help purchase equipment needed to create online content as well as to help with branding and marketing efforts for a new wellness program. The health and wellness business has temporarily closed its store at 220 Division St. E.
“With the current state of the world during this COVID-19 epidemic, the need for quality online yoga and wellness programs is skyrocketing,” Layman wrote. “Prema Studio is perfectly positioned to tap into this growing market by creating online content that focuses on relaxation, mindfulness, stretching, strengthening and meditation.”
As part of the project, Layman is expected to invest nearly $10,900.