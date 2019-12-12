A Northfield resident captured the snowflake ornament on Thursday morning.
In doing so, Cassie Weyland was awarded $750 in Chamber Bucks.
Weyland, who found the ornament under a sink in the shelter pavilion at Odd Fellows Park, said clues provided to the community over the previous three days by Organizer Tim Freeland alerted her to where it was.
The ornament was in the same place this year’s Defeat of Jesse James horseshoe was found in September by Becca Brinkman.
Weyland, who also found the ornament in 2015, said she spent considerably less time this year searching in-person for the ornament.