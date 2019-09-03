Northfield Public School students arrived back in school Tuesday morning for the 2019-20 school year.
Important dates in this school year include:
- Oct. 17-18: Fall break
- Nov. 27-31: Thanksgiving break
- Dec. 21-Jan. 5: Christmas break
- March 21-29: Spring break
- June 5: Last day of school
"It is always special when the children come back to school," Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said Tuesday morning. "Our staff is focused on doing good things for kids, and the first day of school is a chance to set the stage for an excellent school year. We are grateful for this community that wholeheartedly supports public education."