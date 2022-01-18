Legs for a little tadpole, untangling middle school’s worry knots, and why health freedom is essential in this technological age are three topics of three new books by three Northfield authors.
All three books, “Little Tadpole” by Darlene Messner Hand; “The Worry Knot” by Mary Bleckwehl; and “Health Freedom” by Diane Miller, were published in mid-January.
Darlene Messner Hand
The story of an impatient little tadpole who can’t wait to get legs was written in longhand on lined paper and stowed in a box almost 50 years ago, explained author and illustrator Darlene Messner Hand.
“I was busy raising four girls and a boy,” she said laughing. “I wasn’t into publishing.”
Six years ago when her husband Roger died, Hand found the story in a box and sat down to illustrate the pages herself. But first, she had to learn how to use watercolors.
Painting came naturally to Hand, who grew up on a farm three miles east of Northfield. She said she had fun as a little girl watching her grandmother, a self-taught artist, who lived with her family, paint pictures.
Hand, who attended St. Olaf College for one year before marrying Roger, said she was so busy raising five children, working on the farm, working part-time as a nurse’s aide and a clerk in a Northfield variety store, that her paintbrushes often sat idle.
After taking a community writing class and receiving praise from the teacher, Hand penned the story of the little tadpole.
“I loved spending time on my aunt and uncle’s farm, mainly because they had a pond. That’s where my sister, cousins and I first found a caddisfly larva. I’ve loved tadpoles, frogs and pond life ever since,” she said.
As a practiced painter in oils and acrylics, Hand knew she had to learn how to use watercolors for the book.
“When I make a mistake, I have to start over on that page,” she explained. “I had a lot of trouble with sunrises for some reason.”
Hand painstakingly painted each page to perfect the colors, the details of the book’s characters; Little Tadpole, Crayfish, Old Croak, Diving Beetle and Caddisfly Larva just right.
“My favorite pages are last two, showing the night sky, moon and the constellations,” she said. “I loved doing the big and little dippers.”
Hand said she enjoyed the collaborative process of putting the pages together into a book once she brought the project to Beaver’s Pond Press in St. Paul. They were creative and encouraging, especially after she spent a few frustrating years with a publisher in Pennsylvania.
Now, her car’s trunk is filled with boxes of her books.
“Everybody’s so excited about the book,” she said.
Despite the long journey for the newly minted author/illustrator, Hand has already begun research and sketches for her next children’s book about little wood ducks.
Diane Miller
Local attorney Diane Miller intentionally chose to publish her first book about health and freedom in the middle of a global pandemic, because many of the issues she addresses in the 236-page book have echoes in today’s headlines.
“Health and freedom is an important conversation we all should be having,” Miller said. “We have to talk, or we’re in deep trouble as a society.”
Miller is the director of law and public policy for National Health Freedom Coalition and its sister lobbying organization, National Health Freedom Action.
Asked why she decided to publish this book about health, freedom and law now against the backdrop of COVID-19, she said “The world is searching for answers about health and even survival. People want clarity on freedom, liberty and the role of government in our lives.”
“My book shows the intersection of health, law and freedom,” she said. In the first three chapters, she describes her personal journey and why she does not support mandates for personal health decisions. Instead of government making decisions about an individual’s health, Miller supports the protection of bodily autonomy.
“I’ve always been a bit of a rebel trying to make a difference,” she said.
Miller’s health and law advocacy didn’t begin right away. Born on a farm near Waseca into a large family of 22 children, Miller raised her own two daughters in Northfield, before taking the bold step of going to Hamline University School of Law at the age of 40.
Her career as a leader in the health freedom movement began when she successfully defended a dairy farmer who was prosecuted for helping people by giving them dairy colostrum. When the charges were dismissed, Miller joined a band of Minnesota citizens who advocated for a new law that protected herbalists, homeopaths, farmers and many healers.
“This book comes at a critical time in the history of the world, and all people are searching for answers about their rights and freedom and the role of government in our lives,” she said.
Asked what message readers can take away from her book, Miller said she wants people to participate in shaping laws and public policies.
“Participation is essential to protect freedom and health,” she said.
Mary Bleckwehl
After writing three award-winning picture books, as well as a fun and easy recipe book for kids, Mary Bleckwehl’s latest book takes on angst, peer pressure, homework and relationships, all common middle school dramas.
Blechwehl said she started writing “The Worry Knot” over 10 years ago. As a worrier herself, she said setting the story in middle school was a conscious decision to exploit a transition time fraught with anxieties.
“Middle school is an exciting time, but a transition time of moving from a small to a bigger arena, creating a time that can cause worries,” she said. “It’s important to find a coping strategy for transition times.”
Bleckwehl said she likes to inspire young readers to take on challenges and opportunities that will expand their awareness of the complex world they live in.
“Everyone has a mountain to climb,” she said. “But the climb can be turned into an adventure, a hunt for a silver lining of sorts, if they keep their hearts and eyes open.”
A mother of three, including a son with autism, Bleckwehl grew up on an Iowa farm and graduated from Wartburg College. She has a master’s in Educational Management from Lesley University in Boston. She’s worked as a first- and second-grade teacher in Northfield and as a guest teacher. She said she loves doing author visits in area schools and has presented at many young writer conferences, libraries and bookstores throughout Minnesota.
From her desk in the converted bedroom that is now her home office, Blechwehl said she tries to get young readers not only to imagine a better world but to take action to make it so.
“As I say at the end of every one of the hundreds of presentations I’ve done, in a world where you can be anybody, don’t forget to be kind.”