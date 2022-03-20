Four items met Northfield City Council approval Tuesday night, although the city's new district maps required some discussion.
Mikayla Schmidt, city planner, facilitated the discussion involving a preliminary plat for housing development Maple Place, located on the south end of town on Maple Street. The development is planned for mixed-use housing.
Schmidt said the proposed subdivision was found to be in compliance with the Northfield Comprehensive Plan, and the intent of the project reflects the spirit and values of many of the 12 land use principles. She said development of this parcel will create more homes on a site surrounded by existing single-family residential homes, 4-plex townhomes and a school. The increased density proposed supports compact development, infill, redevelopment and land intensification.
"This housing type contributes to the range housing that is needed in Northfield," she said.
Councilor Jamie Reisterm, of Ward 2, said she lives two blocks away from the proposed project, so she had many questions for Schmidt. Her first question was about the placement of the entrance to the development. Was that the safest place? Schmidt said that had been discussed back and forth on the Planning Commission and ultimately Public Works Director Dave Bennett made the recommendation to align it there.
Councilor Reister asked about the relocation of 31 mature trees. Would they be used as sound barriers and sightlines? "What do we need to do as a city to keep 31 trees alive," she asked.
Reister then concentrated on safety for pedestrians, bikers and automobiles.
"There's a slight hill on Maple Street that makes it hard to see kids," she said. "That's a busy place. Do we need a stop sign there? Do we need a painted crosswalk?"
Schmidt said she'd check with the Bennett about the painted crosswalk, the stop sign and also about connecting the sidewalks.
Reister's final question was about storm water runoff for the development. Would there be a berm built to divert the water? Schmidt said they were still finalizing grading plans to address those water issues.
Councilor Brad Ness, at large, said Maple Place was a worthy project he was "excited to see happen."
Councilor Jessica Peterson White, of Ward 4, said she was pleased about the variety of housing options and the compliance to the environmental code.
Councilor Suzie Nakasian, of Ward 1, said she was glad to see the development go forward and that she was pleased with the density issue and intelligent use of space.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell called the development "a fantastic project." She said she was pleased and grateful to the developers Kim and Walker Ehlers, who were attending the council meeting, that they were prioritizing the safety of the elementary school children in the neighborhood.
Demolition plans for two buildings at Carleton College approved
The City Council approved Carleton College’s application for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) in the College Perimeter Transition Area (PTA). The CUP is for the excavation, grading, proposed parking lot, open space and new sidewalk following the demolition of the Arena Theater and Concert Hall.
Carleton College plans to demolish and remove the Arena Theater and Concert Hall located on the north side of First Street East, and situated in between Winona Street North and Nevada Street North. The existing parking area will be restored and new green space will be created where the two buildings are currently located.
Mikayla Schmidt, Northfield City Planner, said the timeline for the demolition will likely start in the next few months.
Former librarian and IT director returns to city service
The council approved the appointment of Teresa Jensen as interim community development director. Jensen served as Librarian and IT Director from 2013-20, acted as liaison to the Arts and Culture Commission, and was instrumental in the adoption of the first Northfield Cultural Plan, adoption of the Art in Public Places Policy, and adoption of the Banner Policy.
City Administrator Ben Martig said Jensen's long resume of civic service more than qualifies her for the interim position in community development.
Redistricting
The City Council did adopt a new precinct map plan for the city, but it took some time to get to the vote.
A precinct change had been requested by Carleton College to enable all Carleton students to vote in the same precinct. Some on the council hoped to see that change make it through, but City Administrator Martig indicated the timeline for approval would not allow the change, and so the council needed to move ahead with the proposed plan.
Northfield City Clerk Lynette Peterson said the approved redistricting plan was submitted to the Minnesota Secretary of State and resolutions were submitted to Rice County and Dakota County.
"Now, the counties can go ahead with redistricting for the commissioners districts," said Peterson.
Next, the county plans will be filed with the Secretary of State. All the paperwork should be done by the time campaign filing begin on May 17 and end on May 31.