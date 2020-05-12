A recent study reportedly found elevated levels of manganese in three of the city’s five operational wells.
The development was announced Tuesday during a Northfield City Council study session.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, children and adults who drink water with manganese above the recommended level for a prolonged period of time can have problems with memory, attention and motor skills. Infants who are 1 year old or younger who drink water with elevated levels of the mineral can develop learning problems and behavior problems.
Manganese is considered a naturally occurring element in drinking water and can be found in rocks, soil and some foods. Treatment in public water systems of manganese is not regulated.
Northfield officials are recommending homeowners consider either using a carbon filter, a distilled water or distillation system, a whole house water filtration, a reverse osmosis water system or water softener system.
City staff plan to send a mailing to all residents and alert homeowners who have infants 1 year and younger that their water should be filtered prior to consumption.
Northfield results will be included in the city’s consumer confidence report on the city’s website. Based on the manganese levels in Northfield, staff recommend the city’s drinking water system be studied as part of the 2021 budget to determine possible options to lower manganese levels.
Staff plan to prepare a request for proposals for the study late this year. Under the plan, the staff would work with a consultant on the study next year.
Councilor David DeLong suggested the council share the manganese information they have with surrounding cities. In a more expansive project, the city of Faribault is building an iron/manganese filtration system, a project that is expected to be finished this year.
Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabou said the city needs to reach out to lower-income families to ensure they can have the tools to reduce manganese levels in their water. She requested notices also be sent out in Spanish and said she was unsure that a carbon filter is the most accessible option for families.