Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Services firefighter Tom Nelson has wanted to be a first responder his entire life.
The veteran firefighter, whose interest in the profession was sparked by the hit 1970s TV show “Emergency!,” a fictional medical and action drama, is now a leader within the department.
Nelson was promoted to first assistant chief this spring, replacing Jeff Machacek, who retired earlier this year after a 46-year career with the department. As first assistant chief, Nelson is the second-in-command to Chief Gerry Franek. He's in charge of fire reporting to the state of Minnesota and helps the NAFRS select employees. He also assists with any operating guideline changes and helps Franek with certain tasks.
“It’s humbling, obviously, anytime you get a promotion in an organization like this,” Nelson said.
Nelson, a Northfield native, joined the department in May 1988, and slept in the upstairs residential part of the facility for the first 3½ years of his career. He was promoted to second assistant to the chief approximately 20 years ago, where he served until being moved to first assistant chief. Nelson said his promotion is not a huge change for him, other than having more responsibility to teach the rest of the command staff.
He views serving as a firefighter as his way to serve, something he sees as essential to ensuring a strong community.
“Everyone has something that they are hopefully doing for their community,” he said.
Assuming a leadership role in the later stages of his career also allows him to teach new firefighters the ins and outs of the fire service and how to safely protect the community. He is helping junior firefighters with behind-the-scenes tasks, including documenting administrative and clerical work and keeping up with the evolving industry.
NAFRS Personnel Committee Chair Bron Scherer said Nelson is “clearly qualified,” and a “good guy.”
“He’s respected by his fellow firefighters, and I don’t think there’s any question he will excel in the position,” he said.
Nelson was promoted after an internal and external job search. Both outside applicants withdrew their applications before the interview process.
“He is doing just great,” Chief Franek said. He added that Nelson has plenty of experience, understands the “big picture,” and has knowledge in other areas.
“A strong candidate all around for scene operation, just all aspects of everything we do,” he said.