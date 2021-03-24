A Northfield man, who allegedly sexually assaulted a mentally impaired person he knew, has been charged with a felony in Rice County District Court.
Michael Dean Tomlinson, 56, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct on a mentally impaired victim.
Court documents state Tomlinson was charged after Northfield police officers were dispatched July 1, 2020, to an address on Edward Lane on a report that someone was on scene with a Taser, because a family member “was being molested.”
The alleged victim, who was an adult, said Tomlinson had been drugging them with Oxycodone and sexually assaulted them by groping and in other ways.
In an interview with an investigator, court documents state Tomlinson denied sexually assaulting the woman. In December, Tomlinson’s DNA profile was reportedly found on a swab collected from the alleged victim during a sexual assault examination.
Other reports
Robert Jaheim Hilliard III, 19, of Inver Grove Heights is charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession, misdemeanor possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving after suspension in Rice County District Court after he allegedly possessed 1.55 grams of marijuana and 5.6 grams of THC wax inside a fanny pack during a March 20 traffic stop on the 200 block of Fifth Street West in Northfield.