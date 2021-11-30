Over 50 but not over learning?
The Cannon Valley Elder Collegium (CVEC) may have just what you’re looking for.
“CVEC is one of the highlights of living here,” said Jean Haslett, 91, a regular CVEC enrollee.
“I always say, ‘You don’t grow old; you get old by not growing.’”
With 10 classes (six in-person at the Village on the Cannon’s community room in Northfield and four via Zoom) offered in a variety of disciplines during the 2022 winter session scheduled for Jan. 3 through Feb. 25, CVEC can accommodate up to 180 eager learners.
Registration is taking place now through Dec. 13.
“What’s most enjoyable and attractive about the program is it really does address seniors in a positive, wide-ranging and exciting way,” said Carol Rutz, CVEC director for the past three years.
“Our instructors — mostly people who have been in education, the clergy or business — have a lot of acquired knowledge, whether academic or experiential, and they learn very quickly what appeals to folks in the region.”
To illustrate the variety CVEC strives to include, consider three of the 10 winter term classes: “Quantum Entanglement” taught by retired Carleton physics professor Rich Noer; “Shakespeare: Three Plays and Selected Sonnets” with St. Olaf alumnus and retired college professor and academic dean Dan Van Tassel; and “There is a Balm in Gilead,” a study of spirituals in a cultural context led by Richard Collman, a retired minister and musician.
“”I’m math-phobic but am going into my third physics class,” said Rutz, who retired in 2017 after capping her 30-year career at Carleton College as director of the college’s writing program for two decades.
“We try to pitch courses at an introductory level, and you don’t have to be a college graduate to participate.”
Haslett, a Northfield resident since 2013, enthusiastically embraces CVEC’s mission, which is to offer liberal arts-geared courses to seniors.
“There is usually a textbook involved and some assignments, but there are no grades and no pressure—just the rewards of learning,” said Haslett.
Haslett also endorses the CVEC faculty, whom she praises for their insights and dedication. She mentioned the late Bill Woehrlin, in particular, as one instructor she found inspiring.
“Bill liked to teach things he hadn’t known about; he would research the topic for a whole year before he’d teach it,” said Haslett.
“He was incredible and was a wonderful teacher.”
Woehrlin was also one of CVEC’s founders in the mid-1990s. Rutz marvels that CVEC has not only survived but even thrived amidst the challenges of the pandemic.
“We cancelled the entire program for the spring of 2020, which was heartbreaking, but we had to figure out what to do,” said Rutz, crediting Noer and Perry Mason with leading CVEC into the realm of Zoom and remote learning last fall.
“Our classes filled, and in their course evaluations, people were surprisingly satisfied with the interface and said they would do it again,” she added.
“Now the board is philosophically committed to offering a combination of in-person and online classes going forward.”
The dual delivery system has improved CVEC’s accessibility profile, since some people may be home-bound or may live outside the greater Northfield area.
“We’re not looking to go global, but we’re very excited that we can make a difference to the people who are interested in CVEC,” said Rutz.
Joining Rutz in staffing CVEC are curriculum director Daniel Sullivan and registration/finance director Nicole Barnette. A 13-member board provides regular input, guidance and oversight.
Would-be CVEC registrants should know that courses, whether online or via Zoom, meet once a week for two hours at a time. Class enrollment and availability will be updated periodically at CVEC.org and posted at FiftyNorth. For any classes that are oversubscribed, a random selection process determines participants. Further registration details are available at CVEC.org.
“People don’t stop learning when they retire, nor do they stop being able to offer important learning experiences to others,” said Rutz.
“We’re all lifelong learners, and we all have things to contribute.”