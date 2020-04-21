Cate Carson has been building a statewide reputation as an extraordinary violinist since she started playing the instrument as a 4 year-old.
The 17-year-old recently captured an award signaling her talent by being named a Minnesota Varsity Showcase Artist by Minnesota Public Radio.
The Minnesota Varsity Showcase lineup includes seven composers, and string players. Cate was selected by judges, and then a final community vote finalized her placement as one of seven artists selected from 60 to 100 applicants.
“It’s very exciting because the competition itself was very widespread,” Cate said.
MPR would typically be promoting the group’s season finale – the Showcase Concert and live broadcast from Ted Mann Concert Hall – but plans are on hold due to COVID-19.
Carson plans a musical career
Cate, who lives in Northfield, but attends a pre-conservatory program at Shattuck-St. Mary School, is in her third year at the school. She has participated in the Northfield Bridge Chamber Music Festival for years and recently captured the Minnesota Orchestra Young People’s Symphonic competition and will perform with the Minnesota Orchestra as a soloist.
A senior, Cate plans to attend a conservatory next year. Her top two choices are the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, or the New England Conservatory in Boston. After her collegiate career, she would like to work for an opera company such as the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.
Becoming a musician is only natural for Cate. Her father, Brian Carson, is an organist at Church of St. Louis King of France church in St. Paul. Cate’s mother, Catherine Rodland, is a St. Olaf organ professor and music theory professor. Her older brother, John Carson, plays piano and is working on his master’s in Germany. Cate’s aunt teaches at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City, and her grandmother is an accomplished pianist.
“She comes from basically a family where she could have not done music, but it was hard not to do music,” Rodland said.
Although admittedly not a fan of practicing her instrument as a young child, Cate said she now enjoys doing so. She started playing in orchestras around the Twin Cities with other musicians around her age when she was 10, and played in Sibley Elementary School orchestras beginning when she was in fourth grade.
“It’s great,” Rodland said of the award. “She worked really hard for this. I like the idea of the competition.”
She was aware of Cate’s exceptional talent from a young age, and noticed her daughter was learning her instrument faster than other children her age.
Cate appreciates playing musical pieces composed centuries ago that still portray emotions vividly. She views classical composers as knowing how to compose melodies in a seemingly impossible way.
“I personally love it because a lot of times people don’t listen to classical music,” she said of playing music.