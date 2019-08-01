In an annual tradition, Northfield will host the Bridge Chamber Music Festival later this month, bringing a taste of the arts to the entire community over five days.
The Bridge Chamber Music Festival begins at noon Aug. 21 with a pop-up concert at the Content Bookstore and an opening night event at 7:30 at Urness Recital Hall.
Festivities continue the following day with a young artist recital at 7:30 p.m. at St. Olaf College Studio A. A pop-up concert takes place at noon Aug. 23 at Goodbye Blue Monday, with the Philadelphia-based Jasper String Quartet playing at 7:30 p.m. that day at Urness Recital Hall. A late night pop-up concert featuring The Jaspers takes place at 10 p.m. at Loon Liquors. Another pop-up concert takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at Riverwalk Market Fair, and the festival finale will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at Carleton College Krakum Concert Hall.
The festival is funded through Minnesota voters through a Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts & Cultural Heritage fund.
Director Francesca Anderegg said the festival has a 20-year history of providing “world class chamber music.”
“We have a very engaged audience,” she said, noting performers are either from out-of-town touring groups or from the Minnesota Orchestra.
To Anderegg, a professor of violin and chamber music at St. Olaf College, chamber music includes some of the best artwork produced in the western music tradition. She said the festival is a good chance for people to experience live music, especially at a time when school is not in session.
Anderegg estimated approximately 200 to 250 Northfielders and other residents across the area attend each performance. As director, she has overseen planning with the assistance of former director, David Carter. She will perform in two of the three concerts and oversee the pop-up concerts, considered informal shows in business stores.